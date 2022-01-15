Germany's providing weapons to Ukraine needs to be viewed due to new threats - Ambassador Melnyk

Germany's providing defense weapons to Ukraine should be considered against the backdrop of new threats, Ukrainian Ambassador to Germany Andriy Melnyk has said.

"The very provision of defense weapons by Germany to Ukraine was the focus of a frank conversation with Minister of State of the German Federal Foreign Office Tobias Lindner. It's time to consider this approach against the backdrop of a new threat," Melnyk said on Twitter.

According to him, the Green Party, like the Social Democrats, still takes a skeptical position.

In turn, Tobias Lindner said that he discussed with Ambassador Melnyk the state of bilateral relations, the coalition agreement and the security situation in the region.