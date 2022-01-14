SBU investigating involvement of Russian special services in cyberattack on Ukrainian govt websites

The State Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), together with the State Service of Special Communications and the Cyber ​​Police, continues to investigate a cyberattack on the websites of government authorities that occurred on the night of January 13 and 14, 2022.

"So far, we can say that there are some signs of involvement in the incident of hacker groups associated with the special services of Russia," the SBU said in a statement on its website on Friday.

The SBU said that in total more than 70 government websites were attacked, ten of which were subjected to unauthorized interference. At the same time, the content of the sites was not changed, and there was no leakage of personal data. After the attack, the work of most web resources was resumed.

"At the SBU initiative, a number of critical public resources were disabled, including the Diia public services portal, until the technical problem was localized and in order to prevent the attack from spreading. The Diia mobile application worked and is working normally. At the same time, the message about the exploitation by hackers of a specific vulnerability in the content management system, which appeared in the media during the day, was only one of the versions being processed," the SBU said.

All details of the incident are documented within the previously opened criminal proceedings of the SBU.