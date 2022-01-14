Ukraine sees hacker attack on govt websites at night

There was a global hacker attack on government websites in Ukraine in early hours of January 14.

Official information appeared on the Facebook page of the Ministry of Education and Science.

"Due to the global attack on the night of January 13-14, 2022, the official website of the Ministry of Education and Science is temporarily down," the message says.

The websites of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the State Emergency Service, the Cabinet of Ministers, the Ministry of Energy, and the Diia website also do not work.

There is an announcement on the home page of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs written in three languages: Ukrainian, Russian and Polish.

"Ukrainian! All your personal data was uploaded to the public network. All data on the computer is destroyed, it is impossible to restore it. All information about you has become public, be afraid and expect the worst. This is for your past, present and future. For Volyn, for the OUN UPA, for Galicia, for Polissia and for historical lands."