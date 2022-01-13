Embassy confirms that Germany does not simplify entry conditions for Ukrainians

The Ukrainian Embassy in Germany has explained the current travel regime for Ukrainian citizens to Germany.

"According to the report of the German Robert Koch Institute, starting from January 9, 2022, Ukraine is no longer included in the list of the so-called 'countries of increased risk for Germany.' The 'Green List' of countries whose citizens can freely enter the Federal Republic of Germany," the embassy said on Facebook on Wednesday.

It is indicated that the statement of the Robert Koch Institute on the procedure for entry from January 9, 2022 concerns exclusively the quarantine regulations of the Federal Government of Germany, in particular, now citizens of Ukraine are exempted from the requirements for electronic registration and quarantine.

"Fully vaccinated citizens of Ukraine can enter Germany, even without urgent need. General rules of entry apply for this category of persons. It is important that vaccines against COVID-19 are allowed in the EU: Comirnaty (BioNTech), Moderna, AstraZeneca or Janssen. Vaccination with the last required dose should be carried out at least 14 days before entry," the embassy said.

It is also noted that unvaccinated citizens of Ukraine can enter Germany only in case of urgent need, presenting either a negative test result (PCR or antigen), made no earlier than 48 hours before entry, or a certificate of recovery. At the same time, if the trip is planned by plane, it is recommended to follow the requirements of individual airlines as well.

The requirement to present a negative test result or certificate applies to persons over six years of age.