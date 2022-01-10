Blinken names two ways to resolve Russia-Ukraine conflict

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken named two ways to resolve the Russian-Ukrainian conflict.

"There are two paths on Ukraine: a path of dialogue and diplomacy to resolve our differences and avoid confrontation, and a path of confrontation and massive consequences for Russia if it renews its aggression," Kuleba said on Twitter.

He also reported on the readiness of the United States and the European Union for large-scale sanctions against the Russian Federation in the event of the renewal of the latest aggression against Ukraine.

"Today, I reiterated to ABC's George Stephanopoulos our strong preference for a diplomatic resolution on Ukraine and underscored our readiness to impose severe and massive consequences, in coordination with our European Allies and partners, if Russia renews its aggression," he said.