Facts

09:38 10.01.2022

Blinken names two ways to resolve Russia-Ukraine conflict

1 min read
Blinken names two ways to resolve Russia-Ukraine conflict

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken named two ways to resolve the Russian-Ukrainian conflict.

"There are two paths on Ukraine: a path of dialogue and diplomacy to resolve our differences and avoid confrontation, and a path of confrontation and massive consequences for Russia if it renews its aggression," Kuleba said on Twitter.

He also reported on the readiness of the United States and the European Union for large-scale sanctions against the Russian Federation in the event of the renewal of the latest aggression against Ukraine.

"Today, I reiterated to ABC's George Stephanopoulos our strong preference for a diplomatic resolution on Ukraine and underscored our readiness to impose severe and massive consequences, in coordination with our European Allies and partners, if Russia renews its aggression," he said.

Tags: #usa #blinken
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

20:17 04.01.2022
USA ready to assist Ukraine in stability of supplies of nuclear fuel, other energy – Ministry of Energy

USA ready to assist Ukraine in stability of supplies of nuclear fuel, other energy – Ministry of Energy

12:28 04.01.2022
Blinken, Cavusoglu discuss coordination of US, Turkish actions regarding situation around Ukraine – Department of State

Blinken, Cavusoglu discuss coordination of US, Turkish actions regarding situation around Ukraine – Department of State

15:29 03.01.2022
U.S. to transfer military patrol boats to Ukraine in early 2022 - Markarova

U.S. to transfer military patrol boats to Ukraine in early 2022 - Markarova

13:23 03.01.2022
Frequency of top-level contacts between Ukraine, U.S. speaks of unprecedented support, full understanding - Yermak

Frequency of top-level contacts between Ukraine, U.S. speaks of unprecedented support, full understanding - Yermak

12:01 03.01.2022
Biden reaffirms U.S., allies' stance on decisive response to possible Russian aggression - White House

Biden reaffirms U.S., allies' stance on decisive response to possible Russian aggression - White House

09:02 30.12.2021
Zelensky on talk with Blinken: Agreed to continue consultations to achieve peace

Zelensky on talk with Blinken: Agreed to continue consultations to achieve peace

19:17 29.12.2021
Zelensky, Blinken discuss settlement in Donbas, further talks with Russia – Department of State

Zelensky, Blinken discuss settlement in Donbas, further talks with Russia – Department of State

10:18 28.12.2021
US presidential adviser assures Poland of readiness to defend it in case of Russian aggression – White House

US presidential adviser assures Poland of readiness to defend it in case of Russian aggression – White House

13:16 25.12.2021
U.S. developing plan to provide intelligence to Ukraine

U.S. developing plan to provide intelligence to Ukraine

10:35 24.12.2021
USA welcomes OSCE statement on ceasefire measures in Donbas

USA welcomes OSCE statement on ceasefire measures in Donbas

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Embassy of Kazakhstan calls 'Ukrainian connection' of events in country 'bogus story'

Two servicemen killed in Donbas, blown up by explosive device – JFO HQ

Ukrainian MFA condemns violence in Kazakhstan, calls on parties to take measures to de-escalate situation

NATO helping Ukraine meet criteria for membership – Stoltenberg

Ukraine calls on new German govt to immediately provide Kyiv with defense weapons to defend against Russia

LATEST

Ukraine-NATO Commission expects comprehensive deterrence package, including sanctions – Stefanishyna

An-225 Mriya Ukrainian aircraft damages gear when landing in Poland – Antonov

Embassy of Kazakhstan calls 'Ukrainian connection' of events in country 'bogus story'

Two servicemen killed in Donbas, blown up by explosive device – JFO HQ

Ukrainian MFA condemns violence in Kazakhstan, calls on parties to take measures to de-escalate situation

NATO helping Ukraine meet criteria for membership – Stoltenberg

Court extends house arrest of Medvedchuk on episode of coal supply from Donbas

NATO-Ukraine Commission meeting takes place at time important for European security – Stoltenberg

Putin: We will not allow color revolutions to happen

Ukrainians not injured during mass events in Kazakhstan, embassy provides assistance to those who cannot leave country - MFA

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD