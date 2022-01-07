Kremlin does not rule out Putin-Macron phone call in coming days

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has not ruled out a possible phone call between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron in the coming days.

"Naturally, this is a matter of a phone call," Peskov told Interfax, as he was commenting on Macron's statement regarding his talks with Putin to be held shortly.

"The exact time is so far unknown," he said.

"On the other hand, contacts between the two presidents could be agreed upon quite rapidly," Peskov said.

"Hence, we cannot rule out a phone call of the kind in the coming days," he said.