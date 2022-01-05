Ukraine, EU faced with task of helping Russia reduce tensions, abandon aggressive intentions – Kuleba

Ukraine and the EU are faced with the task of using diplomatic means to help Russia reduce tensions and abandon aggressive intentions, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said.

"Now Ukraine and the EU are faced with one task, to help diplomatically de-escalate the situation and the fact that Moscow would reduce tension and abandon its aggressive intentions. We are systematically working to contain Russia, and one of the elements of this containment package is to prepare new painful sanctions on Russia," Kuleba told journalists in Luhansk region on Wednesday.

He said that Ukraine is devoted to diplomacy and committed to the implementation of the Minsk agreements and a political settlement of the conflict.

"The EU stands shoulder to shoulder with Ukraine in countering Russia's aggressive policies. This is not only political support, but also very practical solutions. For example, the EU recently attracted Ukraine to the European Peace Fund, within which EUR 31 million will go to strengthening the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This support is aimed at strengthening Ukraine's ability to defend itself, since Ukraine is committed to diplomacy and committed to the implementation of the Minsk agreements and a political settlement of the conflict," Kuleba said.

The minister said that during the visit, EU High Representative for Foreign and Security Policy Josep Borrell received a detailed briefing from the Joint Forces on systemic violations of the Minsk agreements by Russia.

Kuleba also drew attention to the fact that Borrell became the first high representative of the EU for foreign and security policy, who visited the zone of the Ukrainian-Russian conflict.