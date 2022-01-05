Facts

18:08 05.01.2022

Any military aggression against Ukraine to have massive consequences, severe cost – Borrell

1 min read
Any military aggression against Ukraine to have massive consequences, severe cost – Borrell

Any military aggression against Ukraine will have massive consequences and a severe cost, EU High Representative for Foreign and Security Policy Josep Borrell has said.

"Our main interest, our main concern, our main purpose is to try to de-escalate tensions through these negotiations and others that will follow. But also through strong stance and firm position to support Ukraine. These things have to go hand in hand. The willingness to escalate to dialogue, to avoid increased tensions, to seek solutions, but with firm stance and a strong commitment, that any further military aggression against Ukraine would have massive consequences and severe cost," Borrell told media during a briefing in Luhansk region on Wednesday.

He said the EU is coordinating with NATO and other like-minded partners for the de-escalation and full implementation of the Minsk agreements.

Tags: #aggression #borrell
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

11:14 05.01.2022
Borrell arrives in Ukraine to support country's territorial integrity

Borrell arrives in Ukraine to support country's territorial integrity

18:41 04.01.2022
Borrell calls Stoltenberg before his visit to Ukraine

Borrell calls Stoltenberg before his visit to Ukraine

15:39 03.01.2022
Head of European diplomacy to visit Ukraine from Jan 4 to 6

Head of European diplomacy to visit Ukraine from Jan 4 to 6

12:02 20.12.2021
EU must take specific action on Russia-Ukraine conflict – Borrell

EU must take specific action on Russia-Ukraine conflict – Borrell

09:52 17.12.2021
EU leaders call on Russia to urgently de-escalate tensions on Ukrainian border, warn of massive consequences - Council conclusions

EU leaders call on Russia to urgently de-escalate tensions on Ukrainian border, warn of massive consequences - Council conclusions

14:14 16.12.2021
Borrell: EU countries can easily reach consensus on new sanctions against Russia

Borrell: EU countries can easily reach consensus on new sanctions against Russia

17:46 09.12.2021
Potential Russian military aggression lowers price of Ukrainian assets, increases inflation risks - NBU

Potential Russian military aggression lowers price of Ukrainian assets, increases inflation risks - NBU

18:08 02.12.2021
Borrell plans to visit Ukraine, incl Donbas, in near future

Borrell plans to visit Ukraine, incl Donbas, in near future

10:49 19.10.2021
EU FMs set priorities in cooperation with Eastern Partnership countries – Borrell

EU FMs set priorities in cooperation with Eastern Partnership countries – Borrell

10:56 06.08.2021
U.S. continues to support Ukraine's sovereignty amid ongoing Russian aggression – Blinken

U.S. continues to support Ukraine's sovereignty amid ongoing Russian aggression – Blinken

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Almaty airport occupied by protestors, shuts down - media

Tokayev heads up Kazakh security council, pledges 'maximally tough action'

Protesters burst into Almaty administration HQ, gunfire can be heard

Ukrainian Embassy urges Ukrainians to refrain from traveling to Kazakhstan in connection with introduction of state of emergency

Kuleba to participate in meeting of NATO-Ukraine Commission on Jan 10

LATEST

Almaty airport occupied by protestors, shuts down - media

Ukraine, EU faced with task of helping Russia reduce tensions, abandon aggressive intentions – Kuleba

Border Guard Service produces almost 2,000 coils of barbed wire that will go to border with Belarus

Tokayev heads up Kazakh security council, pledges 'maximally tough action'

Ukraine's MFA expands recommendations for Ukrainian citizens in Kazakhstan

Protesters burst into Almaty administration HQ, gunfire can be heard

Zelensky signs law on regulation of transplantation of anatomical materials

Ukrainian Embassy urges Ukrainians to refrain from traveling to Kazakhstan in connection with introduction of state of emergency

Kuleba to participate in meeting of NATO-Ukraine Commission on Jan 10

NACP develops professional standard for anti-corruption commissioner

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD