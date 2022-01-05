Any military aggression against Ukraine to have massive consequences, severe cost – Borrell

Any military aggression against Ukraine will have massive consequences and a severe cost, EU High Representative for Foreign and Security Policy Josep Borrell has said.

"Our main interest, our main concern, our main purpose is to try to de-escalate tensions through these negotiations and others that will follow. But also through strong stance and firm position to support Ukraine. These things have to go hand in hand. The willingness to escalate to dialogue, to avoid increased tensions, to seek solutions, but with firm stance and a strong commitment, that any further military aggression against Ukraine would have massive consequences and severe cost," Borrell told media during a briefing in Luhansk region on Wednesday.

He said the EU is coordinating with NATO and other like-minded partners for the de-escalation and full implementation of the Minsk agreements.