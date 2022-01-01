Facts

Ukraine sees 5,026 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours

In Ukraine, as of Saturday morning, 5,026 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded, 6,073 people recovered, 190 died, the press service of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine said.

"Over the past day on December 31, 5,026 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease COVID-19 have been recorded in Ukraine (of which there are 262 children and 74 health workers). Some 52,166 people were vaccinated against COVID-19. The first dose was received by 15,077 people, the second dose by 36,354 people, an additional dose was received by 183 people, and a booster dose was received by 552 people. Also, over the past day, 1,554 people were hospitalized, 190 people died, and 6,073 people recovered," the ministry said on the Telegram channel.

