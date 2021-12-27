Facts

15:43 27.12.2021

NATO Secretary General expects to convene Russia-NATO Council on Jan 12

1 min read
NATO Secretary General expects to convene Russia-NATO Council on Jan 12

Secretary General of the North Atlantic Alliance Jens Stoltenberg decided to convene the NATO-Russia Council on January 12, 2022, the DPA agency said, citing the NATO press service.

This meeting may become the first in two and a half years, the DPA publication said.

Earlier it was reported that on January 12 and 13, Brussels will host a meeting of the NATO Military Committee at the level of the chiefs of general staff of the alliance member states.

According to media reports, at the meeting, the participants intend to discuss issues related to the situation around Ukraine due to reports of the buildup of Russian troops on the Ukrainian border.

Tags: #nato
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

10:18 28.12.2021
US presidential adviser assures Poland of readiness to defend it in case of Russian aggression – White House

US presidential adviser assures Poland of readiness to defend it in case of Russian aggression – White House

16:48 22.12.2021
President creates appropriate pressure for Ukraine to get real prospects of participation in NATO – PM

President creates appropriate pressure for Ukraine to get real prospects of participation in NATO – PM

14:42 21.12.2021
Kyiv to host NATO exercises on cybersecurity for first time in early 2022 – Stefanishyna

Kyiv to host NATO exercises on cybersecurity for first time in early 2022 – Stefanishyna

12:05 21.12.2021
Ukraine wants to get clear perspective from NATO in 2022 – Zelensky

Ukraine wants to get clear perspective from NATO in 2022 – Zelensky

09:38 20.12.2021
Belarusian FM confirms readiness to host nuclear weapons in response to NATO threats

Belarusian FM confirms readiness to host nuclear weapons in response to NATO threats

09:12 18.12.2021
MFA: only Ukraine, NATO allies entitled to decide vector of further development of their relations, including membership issue

MFA: only Ukraine, NATO allies entitled to decide vector of further development of their relations, including membership issue

16:02 17.12.2021
Moscow calls on NATO to abandon Alliance's expansion, cease 'conducting military activities' in post-Soviet space – draft agreement

Moscow calls on NATO to abandon Alliance's expansion, cease 'conducting military activities' in post-Soviet space – draft agreement

10:40 17.12.2021
NATO issues statement in connection with build-up of Russia's military presence on Ukraine's border

NATO issues statement in connection with build-up of Russia's military presence on Ukraine's border

12:36 16.12.2021
Zelensky: NATO Secretary General supports Ukraine on arms procurement, but no single position among participating countries

Zelensky: NATO Secretary General supports Ukraine on arms procurement, but no single position among participating countries

13:05 15.12.2021
Stoltenberg: NATO to monitor situation in Ukraine, any Russia's aggression will entail heavy cost

Stoltenberg: NATO to monitor situation in Ukraine, any Russia's aggression will entail heavy cost

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Poroshenko confirms his intention to return to Ukraine in early Jan: I not going to coordinate with Zelensky

US presidential adviser assures Poland of readiness to defend it in case of Russian aggression – White House

Ukraine reports 2,248 new COVID-19 cases, 134 related deaths in past day

Russian-occupation forces in Donbas violate ceasefire nine times, two Ukrainian servicemen wounded – JFO HQ

Ukraine sees more than 1,800 COVID-19 cases, 133 deaths over past 24 hours

LATEST

Poroshenko confirms his intention to return to Ukraine in early Jan: I not going to coordinate with Zelensky

Ukraine reports 2,248 new COVID-19 cases, 134 related deaths in past day

Russian-occupation forces in Donbas violate ceasefire nine times, two Ukrainian servicemen wounded – JFO HQ

Trucks with 28 tonnes of humanitarian aid enter ORDLO via Schastia checkpoint

Territorial defense headquarters being established in Kyiv

Sea of ​​Azov may become springboard for Russia-Ukraine possible armed conflict – media

Shuliak on joining faction members to MFO 'Reasonable Politics:' Let them hand over mandate, create own political brands

Regional organizations to nominate candidates for Servants of People disciplinary commission, congress to approve its composition – Shuliak

Ukraine sees more than 1,800 COVID-19 cases, 133 deaths over past 24 hours

Stefanchuk signs law on localization in mechanical engineering

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD