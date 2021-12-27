NATO Secretary General expects to convene Russia-NATO Council on Jan 12

Secretary General of the North Atlantic Alliance Jens Stoltenberg decided to convene the NATO-Russia Council on January 12, 2022, the DPA agency said, citing the NATO press service.

This meeting may become the first in two and a half years, the DPA publication said.

Earlier it was reported that on January 12 and 13, Brussels will host a meeting of the NATO Military Committee at the level of the chiefs of general staff of the alliance member states.

According to media reports, at the meeting, the participants intend to discuss issues related to the situation around Ukraine due to reports of the buildup of Russian troops on the Ukrainian border.