Ukraine sees 7,312 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours

Ukraine has registered 7,312 new cases of COVID-19, as well as 16,521 recoveries and 275 deaths in the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian Health Ministry said on Thursday.

"Over the past day, December 22, Ukraine has recorded 7,312 new cases of COVID-19 (including 585 children and 182 medical workers), while 117,443 people have been vaccinated for COVID-19, among them 39,071 who received their first shot of a vaccine, 78,101 who completed their vaccination, and 271 who received a booster shot. In the past 24 hours, 1,691 persons have been hospitalized, 275 have died, and 16,521 have recovered," the ministry said on Telegram.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Ukraine has seen a total of 3.630 million coronavirus infections, including 3.393 million recoveries and 94,184 deaths.

As of this date, 14,500,520 people have been vaccinated for COVID-19 in Ukraine, among them 14.501 million who have received their first shot of a vaccine, 13.220 million who have completed their vaccination, and 596 who have received a booster shot. As many as 27.721 million shots have been administered to date.