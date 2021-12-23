Facts

09:57 23.12.2021

Ukraine sees 7,312 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours

1 min read
Ukraine sees 7,312 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours

Ukraine has registered 7,312 new cases of COVID-19, as well as 16,521 recoveries and 275 deaths in the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian Health Ministry said on Thursday.

"Over the past day, December 22, Ukraine has recorded 7,312 new cases of COVID-19 (including 585 children and 182 medical workers), while 117,443 people have been vaccinated for COVID-19, among them 39,071 who received their first shot of a vaccine, 78,101 who completed their vaccination, and 271 who received a booster shot. In the past 24 hours, 1,691 persons have been hospitalized, 275 have died, and 16,521 have recovered," the ministry said on Telegram.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Ukraine has seen a total of 3.630 million coronavirus infections, including 3.393 million recoveries and 94,184 deaths.

As of this date, 14,500,520 people have been vaccinated for COVID-19 in Ukraine, among them 14.501 million who have received their first shot of a vaccine, 13.220 million who have completed their vaccination, and 596 who have received a booster shot. As many as 27.721 million shots have been administered to date.

Tags: #covid_19 #ukraine
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

09:23 22.12.2021
Coronavirus morbidity growing in Ukraine for two consecutive days

Coronavirus morbidity growing in Ukraine for two consecutive days

17:39 21.12.2021
Six Ukrainian regions passing to 'yellow' epidemiological zone

Six Ukrainian regions passing to 'yellow' epidemiological zone

16:56 21.12.2021
Ukraine harvests 84 mln tonnes of grain, 22.6 mln tonnes of oilseeds in 2021 – minister

Ukraine harvests 84 mln tonnes of grain, 22.6 mln tonnes of oilseeds in 2021 – minister

10:17 20.12.2021
Daily COVID-19 morbidity down to 2,536 in Ukraine

Daily COVID-19 morbidity down to 2,536 in Ukraine

12:35 18.12.2021
Some 7,503 new COVID-19 cases, 18,534 recoveries, 288 deaths reported per day in Ukraine

Some 7,503 new COVID-19 cases, 18,534 recoveries, 288 deaths reported per day in Ukraine

11:27 18.12.2021
First case of Omicron COVID-19 variant recorded in Ukraine

First case of Omicron COVID-19 variant recorded in Ukraine

12:40 17.12.2021
Ukraine to receive 50 Airbus helicopters in 2022 – Monastyrsky

Ukraine to receive 50 Airbus helicopters in 2022 – Monastyrsky

10:40 17.12.2021
NATO issues statement in connection with build-up of Russia's military presence on Ukraine's border

NATO issues statement in connection with build-up of Russia's military presence on Ukraine's border

10:04 17.12.2021
Ukraine ready to fulfill Minsk accords, but Russia should start with agreements of Normandy format 2019 summit on security – Kuleba

Ukraine ready to fulfill Minsk accords, but Russia should start with agreements of Normandy format 2019 summit on security – Kuleba

09:52 17.12.2021
EU leaders call on Russia to urgently de-escalate tensions on Ukrainian border, warn of massive consequences - Council conclusions

EU leaders call on Russia to urgently de-escalate tensions on Ukrainian border, warn of massive consequences - Council conclusions

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Wagner PMC head served with suspicion of encroachment on Ukraine's territorial integrity

Embassy of Canada: It is essential that investigation of Poroshenko case complies with highest standards of transparency, legality

Defense Ministry, AFU welcome agreement to observe ceasefire confirmed at TCG meeting

Only president, PM, FM entitled to make official statements on Ukraine's foreign policy – decree

One person dies, two injured, 56 evacuated due to fire in hotel in Vinnytsia region

LATEST

Wagner PMC head served with suspicion of encroachment on Ukraine's territorial integrity

Embassy of Canada: It is essential that investigation of Poroshenko case complies with highest standards of transparency, legality

Ukrainian troops conduct exercise using Javelin antitank systems – JFO HQ

Defense Ministry, AFU welcome agreement to observe ceasefire confirmed at TCG meeting

Only president, PM, FM entitled to make official statements on Ukraine's foreign policy – decree

Three more helicopters fly from France to Ukraine for Border Guard Service

President creates appropriate pressure for Ukraine to get real prospects of participation in NATO – PM

U.S. Embassy: Despite Shoigu's false statements, USA to remind Russia of consequences of further acts of aggression against Ukraine

Interior Ministry working on creation of single Service Center for maintenance of helicopters

COVID-19 vaccination points to be closed on Jan 1-2

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD