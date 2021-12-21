Facts

09:19 21.12.2021

Three Ukrainian servicemen wounded amid enemy hostile actions in Donbas

Three Ukrainian servicemen wounded amid enemy hostile actions in Donbas

In Donbas, as a result of an explosion on an unknown device, two servicemen of the Joint Forces were wounded, another one was injured due to shelling of Russian-occupation forces, the press center of the JFO headquarters said.

It is noted that the servicemen injured by the explosive device are in a medical institution. The state of health of one serviceman is serious, the second is of moderate severity.

The wounded soldier received medical assistance and was evacuated to a hospital. His state of health is of moderate severity.

As reported, over the past day, four violations of the ceasefire were recorded by the Russian occupation forces, one of which was with the use of weapons prohibited by the Minsk agreements. In the area of ​​the settlements of Hnutove and Vodiane, the enemy used unmanned aerial vehicles, with the help of which he dropped VOG-17 shots. In the direction of Novoluhansk, the occupation fighters fired from automatic easel grenade launchers. In the direction of Nevelske, the enemy opened fire from 120 mm mortars.

"As of 07.00, on December 21, one violation of the ceasefire was recorded by the Russian occupation forces. The enemy fired from small arms in the direction of Shyrokine. As a result of the hostile actions, one member of the Joint Forces was wounded," the JFO said.

Interfax-Ukraine
