Facts

18:35 17.12.2021

Zelensky, Johnson discuss energy security issues, situation in Donbas

1 min read
Zelensky, Johnson discuss energy security issues, situation in Donbas

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson have discussed energy security issues and steps to de-escalate the situation around Ukraine and a peaceful settlement in Donbas.

"I had a good talk with Boris Johnson. Energy security issues were discussed. We coordinated next steps to de-escalate the situation around Ukraine and peaceful settlement in Donbas. I appreciate the firm and unwavering Britain's support for sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine," Zelensky said on his Twitter page.

Later, the President's Office of Ukraine said on its website that Johnson and Zelensky expressed a common position on the inadmissibility of using the Nord Stream 2 project as a weapon.

Moreover, amid discussing Ukraine's interaction with NATO, the head of the Ukrainian state and the prime minister of Great Britain stated a common approach to the fact that no third country can block Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic integration.

"The interlocutors positively assessed the bilateral cooperation on the development of the defense capabilities of our state and the strengthening of the Ukrainian fleet," the office said.

An exchange of views took place on further measures of political dialogue at the highest level. Zelensky renewed an invitation to Johnson to visit Ukraine in 2022.

Tags: #zelensky #johnson
