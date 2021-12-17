Facts

15:33 17.12.2021

SBU identifies 1,387 Russian mercenaries since onset of Russian aggression against Ukraine - press service

2 min read
SBU identifies 1,387 Russian mercenaries since onset of Russian aggression against Ukraine - press service

During 2014-2021, the military counterintelligence of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) identified 1,387 members of the illegal armed groups of the so-called "LPR" and "DPR" and detained 1,096 of them, the SBU press service reported on Friday.

"During this period, 133 agents of foreign special services were also exposed and detained, the activities of six terrorist groups were terminated, 210 caches with weapons were liquidated. Almost each of these cases is the result of multi-stage special operations developed and carried out by the military counterintelligence of the SBU as part of countering hybrid threats," the message says.

It clarifies that according to the materials of the special service, more than 7,000 criminal proceedings were launched on crimes against the state security of Ukraine, and 688 court verdicts have already entered into force.

In addition, it is reported that the military counterintelligence also systematically counteracts violations of legislation in the field of maintaining state secrets.

"In particular, during the period of the hybrid war, 439 attempts by a foreign party to obtain information with limited access were detected and localized, 1,642 people were brought to administrative responsibility for violating legislation in the field of protecting state secrets and information security, access to state secrets was canceled for 507 officials, and the validity of 22 permits for institutions to conduct activities related to state secrets," the SBU said.

The security service says that the military counterintelligence also counteracts corruption and manifestations of organized crime in the army.

"Thanks to this work, since 2014, economic damage to the state in the amount of UAH 32.7 billion was prevented," the SBU said.

Tags: #sbu
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

13:03 09.11.2021
SBU confirms detention of 'ex-head' of Izolyatsia underground prison in Donetsk

SBU confirms detention of 'ex-head' of Izolyatsia underground prison in Donetsk

11:52 08.11.2021
Heads of diplomatic missions of EU, NATO, US in Ukraine call on MPs to adopt law on SBU reform

Heads of diplomatic missions of EU, NATO, US in Ukraine call on MPs to adopt law on SBU reform

17:04 29.10.2021
Zakarpattia region on brink of environmental disaster due to unauthorized dismantling of reserve branch of gas pipeline by PrykarpatZakhidTrans – SBU

Zakarpattia region on brink of environmental disaster due to unauthorized dismantling of reserve branch of gas pipeline by PrykarpatZakhidTrans – SBU

14:59 29.10.2021
SBU: Fines of UAH 1.5 bln imposed for illegal export of military products since year start

SBU: Fines of UAH 1.5 bln imposed for illegal export of military products since year start

12:56 28.10.2021
SBU prevents illegal seizure of eight strategic enterprises of Ukraine since early 2021

SBU prevents illegal seizure of eight strategic enterprises of Ukraine since early 2021

18:50 08.10.2021
SBU: As part of Medvedchuk's suspicion, involvement of Poroshenko, Gontareva to be worked out

SBU: As part of Medvedchuk's suspicion, involvement of Poroshenko, Gontareva to be worked out

18:33 05.10.2021
G7 Ambassadors stress importance of Rada's early adoption of SBU law without amendments

G7 Ambassadors stress importance of Rada's early adoption of SBU law without amendments

14:37 24.09.2021
SBU reveals new evidence of institutional presence of Russia in occupied part of Donetsk region

SBU reveals new evidence of institutional presence of Russia in occupied part of Donetsk region

17:50 20.09.2021
SBU detains former APU serviceman for helping Russia seize airspace during occupation of Crimea in 2014

SBU detains former APU serviceman for helping Russia seize airspace during occupation of Crimea in 2014

17:48 27.08.2021
SBU exposes Internet agents of Russia's special services engaged in discrediting Crimea Platform

SBU exposes Internet agents of Russia's special services engaged in discrediting Crimea Platform

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky, Johnson discuss energy security issues, situation in Donbas

Language Ombudsman considers it inadmissible to provide Dom TV channel with opportunity to broadcast in non-state language throughout Ukraine

Moscow calls on NATO to abandon Alliance's expansion, cease 'conducting military activities' in post-Soviet space – draft agreement

Court leaves Medvedchuk under house arrest for coal supply from Donbas

One KIA, one WIA amid five ceasefire violations in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

LATEST

Zelensky, Johnson discuss energy security issues, situation in Donbas

Washington is aware of Russia's proposals on security guarantees, discusses them with NATO – Psaki

First UAH 500 mln spent on payments of UAH 1,000 within ePidtrymka program – PM

Language Ombudsman considers it inadmissible to provide Dom TV channel with opportunity to broadcast in non-state language throughout Ukraine

Moscow calls on NATO to abandon Alliance's expansion, cease 'conducting military activities' in post-Soviet space – draft agreement

Court leaves Medvedchuk under house arrest for coal supply from Donbas

One KIA, one WIA amid five ceasefire violations in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

Ukraine to receive 50 Airbus helicopters in 2022 – Monastyrsky

Zelensky gathering Ukrainian diplomats in Carpathians on Dec 21-22

NATO issues statement in connection with build-up of Russia's military presence on Ukraine's border

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD