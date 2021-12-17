SBU identifies 1,387 Russian mercenaries since onset of Russian aggression against Ukraine - press service

During 2014-2021, the military counterintelligence of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) identified 1,387 members of the illegal armed groups of the so-called "LPR" and "DPR" and detained 1,096 of them, the SBU press service reported on Friday.

"During this period, 133 agents of foreign special services were also exposed and detained, the activities of six terrorist groups were terminated, 210 caches with weapons were liquidated. Almost each of these cases is the result of multi-stage special operations developed and carried out by the military counterintelligence of the SBU as part of countering hybrid threats," the message says.

It clarifies that according to the materials of the special service, more than 7,000 criminal proceedings were launched on crimes against the state security of Ukraine, and 688 court verdicts have already entered into force.

In addition, it is reported that the military counterintelligence also systematically counteracts violations of legislation in the field of maintaining state secrets.

"In particular, during the period of the hybrid war, 439 attempts by a foreign party to obtain information with limited access were detected and localized, 1,642 people were brought to administrative responsibility for violating legislation in the field of protecting state secrets and information security, access to state secrets was canceled for 507 officials, and the validity of 22 permits for institutions to conduct activities related to state secrets," the SBU said.

The security service says that the military counterintelligence also counteracts corruption and manifestations of organized crime in the army.

"Thanks to this work, since 2014, economic damage to the state in the amount of UAH 32.7 billion was prevented," the SBU said.