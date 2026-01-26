Interfax-Ukraine
Fifty-four 'invincibility carriages' operate in 12 regions of Ukraine – Dpty PM

Mobile "invincibility carriages" in the amount of 54 units have been put into operation in 12 regions of Ukraine, another 13 wagons have been sent to the western regions of the country, said Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction of Ukraine - Minister for Communities and Territories Development Oleksiy Kuleba.

"During this time, the mobile units have already served more than 9,000 people," Kuleba wrote on his Telegram channel on Monday.

He said that 18 cars have been deployed in Kyiv region, including in Brovary, Boryspil, Fastiv, Vasylkiv, and other communities.

In addition, the "invincibility carriages" are operating in communities in Kharkiv, Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhia, and Poltava regions, the deputy prime minister added.

Earlier reports said more than 30 "invincibility carriages" are already being sent to regions across Ukraine, including 14 mobile units for frontline areas.

Kuleba previously noted that 97 stationary invincibility points operate around the clock at Ukrainian railway stations.

In addition, Ukrzaliznytsia has opened the first point of invincibility abroad in the Polish city of Chełm.

