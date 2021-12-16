Facts

10:03 16.12.2021

Ukraine records 9,590 new cases of COVID-19, 355 deaths in past 24 hours

1 min read
Ukraine records 9,590 new cases of COVID-19, 355 deaths in past 24 hours

Ukraine has registered 9,590 new cases of COVID-19, as well as 25,499 recoveries and 355 deaths in the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian Health Ministry said on Thursday.

"Ukrainians have received over 27 million shots of a coronavirus vaccine since the beginning of the vaccination process! Over the past day, December 15, Ukraine has recorded 9,590 new cases of COVID-19 (including 864 children and 115 medical workers), meanwhile, 142,926 people have been vaccinated for COVID-19, among them 47,519 who received their first shot and 95,407 who completed their vaccination. In the past 24 hours, 2,089 people have been hospitalized, 355 have died, and 25,499 have recovered," the ministry said on Telegram.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Ukraine has seen a total of 3.588 million coronavirus infections, including 3.285 million recoveries and 92,313 deaths.

As of this date, 14.269 million people have been vaccinated, including 14.269 million who have received their first shot of a vaccine and 12.736 million who have completed their vaccination. A total of 27.005 million shots have now been administered.

Tags: #covid_19 #ukraine
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

10:34 14.12.2021
Pentagon is in constant dialogue with Kyiv on necessary assistance – Kirby

Pentagon is in constant dialogue with Kyiv on necessary assistance – Kirby

10:14 14.12.2021
USA is in direct contact with Russia, Ukraine, continues to pursue diplomatic path forward – White House

USA is in direct contact with Russia, Ukraine, continues to pursue diplomatic path forward – White House

18:15 13.12.2021
Vinnytsia, Khmelnytsky regions move to 'yellow' epidemic zone from Wed

Vinnytsia, Khmelnytsky regions move to 'yellow' epidemic zone from Wed

15:43 13.12.2021
Omicron strain expected to appear in Ukraine this week – meeting with Zelensky

Omicron strain expected to appear in Ukraine this week – meeting with Zelensky

12:21 13.12.2021
COVID-19 situation improving for five weeks in a row, Vinnytsia, Khmelnytsky regions to leave 'red' zone

COVID-19 situation improving for five weeks in a row, Vinnytsia, Khmelnytsky regions to leave 'red' zone

09:55 13.12.2021
Ukraine sees decline in new cases of COVID-19

Ukraine sees decline in new cases of COVID-19

12:14 11.12.2021
Ukraine records 10,133 new COVID-19 cases, 25,861 recoveries, 446 deaths in past 24 hours

Ukraine records 10,133 new COVID-19 cases, 25,861 recoveries, 446 deaths in past 24 hours

11:17 10.12.2021
Ukraine sees 11,327 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours

Ukraine sees 11,327 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours

17:23 09.12.2021
Ukraine interested in hosting UEFA Super Cup in 2024 or 2025 – Zelensky

Ukraine interested in hosting UEFA Super Cup in 2024 or 2025 – Zelensky

16:19 09.12.2021
Inflation in Ukraine down to 10.3% in Nov – statistics

Inflation in Ukraine down to 10.3% in Nov – statistics

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

EU acknowledges European aspirations of Ukraine, Georgia, Moldova – declaration

Zelensky, Macron, Scholz urge Russia to resume constructive work in Normandy format

Zelensky: Associated Trio should become new wave of EU enlargement

Ukraine extends adaptive quarantine until March 31, 2022

EU can expand existing sanctions in relation to Russia if its aggression against Ukraine continues

LATEST

There is still scope to explore in existing agreements between EU, Associated Trio countries - von der Leyen

EU acknowledges European aspirations of Ukraine, Georgia, Moldova – declaration

Israel's experience in gas production and export is very interesting for Ukraine – The Ambassador

Zelensky, Macron, Scholz urge Russia to resume constructive work in Normandy format

Zelensky, Macron discuss bilateral cooperation, Ukraine's Euro-integration, Euro-Atlantic aspirations in Brussels

Celebrations of the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Ukraine and Israel will be held on Thursday in Jerusalem

Zelensky: Associated Trio should become new wave of EU enlargement

Zelensky invites President of Azerbaijan to host Kyiv-Ankara-Baku summit in Feb

Boris Lozhkin named the main topics of the third KYIV JEWISH FORUM

Germany sentences Russian citizen Krasikov to life in Tiergarten murder case

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD