Ukraine records 9,590 new cases of COVID-19, 355 deaths in past 24 hours

Ukraine has registered 9,590 new cases of COVID-19, as well as 25,499 recoveries and 355 deaths in the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian Health Ministry said on Thursday.

"Ukrainians have received over 27 million shots of a coronavirus vaccine since the beginning of the vaccination process! Over the past day, December 15, Ukraine has recorded 9,590 new cases of COVID-19 (including 864 children and 115 medical workers), meanwhile, 142,926 people have been vaccinated for COVID-19, among them 47,519 who received their first shot and 95,407 who completed their vaccination. In the past 24 hours, 2,089 people have been hospitalized, 355 have died, and 25,499 have recovered," the ministry said on Telegram.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Ukraine has seen a total of 3.588 million coronavirus infections, including 3.285 million recoveries and 92,313 deaths.

As of this date, 14.269 million people have been vaccinated, including 14.269 million who have received their first shot of a vaccine and 12.736 million who have completed their vaccination. A total of 27.005 million shots have now been administered.