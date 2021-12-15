EU can expand existing sanctions in relation to Russia if its aggression against Ukraine continues

President of the European Commission (EC) Ursula von der Leyen says that, if necessary, the EU will expand or adopt additional sanctions against the Russian Federation in connection with the aggression against Ukraine.

"The EU fully supports Ukraine in the face of the Russian aggression. Any further aggressive acts against Ukraine will have massive costs for Russia. We can scale up and expand existing sanctions or adopt additional ones, if needed," she wrote on Twitter Wednesday morning.

As reported, on Wednesday, December 15, the Eastern Partnership summit will be held in Brussels with the participation of the leaders of the EU and EU member states.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky will pay a working visit to Brussels on December 15-16 to participate in the summit.

Also, as part of his visit to Brussels, Zelensky will hold a number of bilateral meetings with leaders of the EU member states and partner countries, the EU leadership and the NATO Secretary General.