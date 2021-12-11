Zelensky: oligarchs have to negotiate with govt, state's position is in laws

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky announced the need to force the oligarchs to negotiate with the government instead of the state to negotiate with them.

"It seems to me that we need to somehow change the course of history. They [oligarchs] need to negotiate with the government, and not the state should negotiate with the oligarchs. To negotiate with the government is very simple, it sets out its agreements in laws and everything is clear there, how people and businesses need to act, how to work. There will be no questions," Zelensky said in an interview on the 1 + 1 television channel on Friday evening.