Ukraine sees 11,327 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours

Ukraine has registered 11,327 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian Health Ministry said on Friday.

"Over the past day, December 9, Ukraine has recorded 11,327 new cases of COVID-19, including 1,010 children and 214 medical workers. ... In the past 24 hours, 2,551 persons have been hospitalized, 442 have died, and 24,456 have recovered," the ministry said on Telegram.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Ukraine has seen a total of 3,543,684 coronavirus infections, including 3,158,426 recoveries and 90,343 deaths.