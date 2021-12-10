Facts

11:17 10.12.2021

Ukraine sees 11,327 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours

1 min read
Ukraine sees 11,327 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours

Ukraine has registered 11,327 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian Health Ministry said on Friday.

"Over the past day, December 9, Ukraine has recorded 11,327 new cases of COVID-19, including 1,010 children and 214 medical workers. ... In the past 24 hours, 2,551 persons have been hospitalized, 442 have died, and 24,456 have recovered," the ministry said on Telegram.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Ukraine has seen a total of 3,543,684 coronavirus infections, including 3,158,426 recoveries and 90,343 deaths.

Tags: #covid_19 #ukraine
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:23 09.12.2021
Ukraine interested in hosting UEFA Super Cup in 2024 or 2025 – Zelensky

Ukraine interested in hosting UEFA Super Cup in 2024 or 2025 – Zelensky

16:19 09.12.2021
Inflation in Ukraine down to 10.3% in Nov – statistics

Inflation in Ukraine down to 10.3% in Nov – statistics

16:01 09.12.2021
Five Ukrainian entrepreneurs, investment bankers launch large private equity fund with potential size of over $100 mln - media

Five Ukrainian entrepreneurs, investment bankers launch large private equity fund with potential size of over $100 mln - media

14:10 09.12.2021
Govt approves strategy for cutting Ukraine's public debt to 50.8% of GDP in 2022, 47% in 2024

Govt approves strategy for cutting Ukraine's public debt to 50.8% of GDP in 2022, 47% in 2024

11:40 09.12.2021
USA to send small arms, ammunition to Ukraine's defense forces this week – Pentagon

USA to send small arms, ammunition to Ukraine's defense forces this week – Pentagon

10:42 09.12.2021
Ukraine can use Javelin from USA inside its territory, but only for self-defense – Pentagon

Ukraine can use Javelin from USA inside its territory, but only for self-defense – Pentagon

09:57 09.12.2021
Situation along Ukraine's borders controlled, no reason for panic – Rada committee

Situation along Ukraine's borders controlled, no reason for panic – Rada committee

09:29 09.12.2021
Deployment of additional US forces in eastern Europe is possible only if Russia attacks on Ukraine – Pentagon

Deployment of additional US forces in eastern Europe is possible only if Russia attacks on Ukraine – Pentagon

10:01 07.12.2021
Ukraine registers over 8,600 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

Ukraine registers over 8,600 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

15:49 04.12.2021
G7 Ambassadors to Ukraine welcome launch of Ethics Council at HCJ

G7 Ambassadors to Ukraine welcome launch of Ethics Council at HCJ

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Russia blocks about 70% of Azov Sea, impedes free navigation – Navy

Zelensky, Macron discuss unblocking Normandy format, diversification of energy supply, regular talk scheduled for Dec 15

USA imposes sanctions against former first dpty head of Yanukovych Administration Portnov, his charity organization – Treasury Dept

NABU Director: soon we will find out whether anti-corruption reform in Ukraine is irreversible

Ukraine needs to adopt anti-corruption strategy, appoint SAPO head, complete judicial reform – EU ambassador

LATEST

Ukraine receives EUR 50 mln loan from EIB for COVID-19 vaccination

Switzerland extends freezing of assets of Yanukovych, his entourage for one year

Russia blocks about 70% of Azov Sea, impedes free navigation – Navy

Zelensky, Macron discuss unblocking Normandy format, diversification of energy supply, regular talk scheduled for Dec 15

Ukravtodor renews 5,000 km of roads in 2021 – agency official

Russia-Ukraine crisis requires political and diplomatic solution – Stoltenberg

More than half of Ukrainians support idea of direct negotiations with Russia

Mejlis of Crimean Tatar people calls for increased pressure on Russia due to human rights violations in Crimea, Donbas

Most Ukrainians consider Russia hostile country; Canada, Lithuania, Poland named as main allies - poll

White House: Biden assures Zelensky in USA's commitment to 'no decisions or discussions about Ukraine without Ukraine'

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD