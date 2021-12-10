Facts

10:15 10.12.2021

Biden in his talk with Zelensky says any decisions relating to Ukraine cannot be made without Ukraine – Yermak

Head of the President's Office of Ukraine Andriy Yermak has said that during the talks between the presidents of the United States and Ukraine on Thursday, American leader Joseph Biden said that any decisions regarding Ukraine could not be made without Ukraine.

"Any decisions concerning Ukraine cannot be made without it," Yermak quoted Biden as saying on the Right to Power program on Thursday.

"The United States will provide all necessary assistance so that Ukraine could deter [Russia] at all times," Yermak said.

He also added that Biden greeted Zelensky with great progress on reforms, in particular judicial reform.

"Today we saw all the signals that were sent in the form of sanctions and that were adopted against the person who blocked the implementation of these reforms at the very top of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine," Yermak said.

