09:29 09.12.2021

Deployment of additional US forces in eastern Europe is possible only if Russia attacks on Ukraine – Pentagon

The United States will be ready to send additional forces to the territory of NATO allies in Eastern Europe only in a situation if Russia attacks Ukraine, Pentagon Spokesperson John Kirby has said.

"If there is a new invasion of Ukraine and requests for additional support are received, then we will respond positively to these requests. Now the situation is different," he said at a briefing. So Kirby explained what measures the United States can take in the event of the Russian attack on Ukraine.

He also said the Ukrainian military has the right to use the Javelin anti-tank missile systems received from the United States in any part of their country for self-defense.

"We expect that they will be used for self-defense. There are no restrictions on where in Ukraine they can be used," he said at the briefing.

