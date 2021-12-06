Facts

17:48 06.12.2021

Stefanchuk supports coordination of parliaments of Ukraine, Lithuania on security issues

2 min read
Stefanchuk supports coordination of parliaments of Ukraine, Lithuania on security issues

The intentions of Belarus and Russia to destabilize the situation in the region require coordinated actions of the parliaments of Ukraine and Lithuania, Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk has said.

"The security situation in the region requires increased attention and coordinated actions of the parliaments of Ukraine and Lithuania to counter the intentions of the Republic of Belarus and the Russian Federation to destabilize the situation. We especially count on the support of the Lithuanian side in this matter," the Verkhovna Rada said on its website, citing Stefanchuk at a meeting with Speaker of the Lithuanian Seimas Viktorija Čmilytė-Nielsen on Monday in Warsaw.

The parties discussed further inter-parliamentary cooperation between Ukraine and Lithuania.

During the conversation, the speaker of the Ukrainian parliament emphasized key aspects of cooperation between Ukraine and Lithuania on security and defense policy.

"In addition, I am asking to share the experience of conducting inter-parliamentary dialogue. It would be valuable for Ukraine to revive the dialogue with other countries and achieve a stable positive dynamics in this," Stefanchuk said.

The head of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine expressed hope that the Lithuanian parliament will be one of the first to join the implementation of the Crimea Platform parliamentary dimension.

Stefanchuk also informed that Ukraine has fulfilled more than 60% of the requirements of the Copenhagen criteria (criteria for countries to join the European Union, which were adopted in June 1993 at a meeting of the European Council in Copenhagen), of which 25% – last year.

 

Tags: #stefanchuk #lithuania
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

11:21 05.11.2021
Stefanchuk signs law on deoligarchization

Stefanchuk signs law on deoligarchization

15:37 25.10.2021
Stefanchuk intends to hold monthly 'European integration' day in parliament

Stefanchuk intends to hold monthly 'European integration' day in parliament

13:20 08.10.2021
Rada appoints Stefanchuk Parliament Speaker - 261 affirmative votes

Rada appoints Stefanchuk Parliament Speaker - 261 affirmative votes

09:49 07.10.2021
Zelensky dismisses Stefanchuk from duties of presidential rep in parliament

Zelensky dismisses Stefanchuk from duties of presidential rep in parliament

13:38 23.08.2021
Lithuania to work to strengthen sanctions against Russia until Ukraine resumes its sovereignty over Crimea – President Nauseda

Lithuania to work to strengthen sanctions against Russia until Ukraine resumes its sovereignty over Crimea – President Nauseda

18:43 03.08.2021
Ukraine to provide humanitarian aid to Lithuania amid significant increase in number of illegal migrants – decree

Ukraine to provide humanitarian aid to Lithuania amid significant increase in number of illegal migrants – decree

17:14 10.07.2021
Tikhanovskaya says she had informal meeting with Zelensky in Lithuania

Tikhanovskaya says she had informal meeting with Zelensky in Lithuania

13:08 08.07.2021
Rule of law, fight against corruption remain key issues of reforms in Ukraine – Lithuanian PM

Rule of law, fight against corruption remain key issues of reforms in Ukraine – Lithuanian PM

13:03 14.05.2021
Lithuania to provide Ukraine with 100,000 vaccines against COVID-19 – Foreign Minister

Lithuania to provide Ukraine with 100,000 vaccines against COVID-19 – Foreign Minister

19:01 29.04.2021
Stefanchuk: Ukraine counts on support of Baltic states in obtaining NATO MAP

Stefanchuk: Ukraine counts on support of Baltic states in obtaining NATO MAP

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky visits front-line positions of Ukrainian military in Donbas

New quarantine rules, in force from Monday, to affect unvaccinated Ukrainians

Yanukovych files lawsuit in DACK against Verkhovna Rada

ICRC transfers over 314 tonnes of humanitarian aid to occupied territories - JFO HQ

Turkey intends to sell at least 20 Bayraktars to Ukraine - Bloomberg

LATEST

US Embassy looks forward investigation of toppling Hanukkah menorah in river in Uzhgorod

Zelensky visits front-line positions of Ukrainian military in Donbas

Second ship with coal for Centrenergo arrives in Ukraine

Monastyrsky, Kvien discuss ensuring security of Ukrainian borders

Some 92% of servicemen vaccinated with two doses, 98% - with one dose

New quarantine rules, in force from Monday, to affect unvaccinated Ukrainians

Second of seven coal batches contracted by DTEK in USA of 66,000 tonnes arrives in Ukraine

Yanukovych files lawsuit in DACK against Verkhovna Rada

Reznikov: Number of Russian military personnel near Ukrainian border may increase to 175,000

ICRC transfers over 314 tonnes of humanitarian aid to occupied territories - JFO HQ

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD