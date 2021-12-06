Stefanchuk supports coordination of parliaments of Ukraine, Lithuania on security issues

The intentions of Belarus and Russia to destabilize the situation in the region require coordinated actions of the parliaments of Ukraine and Lithuania, Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk has said.

"The security situation in the region requires increased attention and coordinated actions of the parliaments of Ukraine and Lithuania to counter the intentions of the Republic of Belarus and the Russian Federation to destabilize the situation. We especially count on the support of the Lithuanian side in this matter," the Verkhovna Rada said on its website, citing Stefanchuk at a meeting with Speaker of the Lithuanian Seimas Viktorija Čmilytė-Nielsen on Monday in Warsaw.

The parties discussed further inter-parliamentary cooperation between Ukraine and Lithuania.

During the conversation, the speaker of the Ukrainian parliament emphasized key aspects of cooperation between Ukraine and Lithuania on security and defense policy.

"In addition, I am asking to share the experience of conducting inter-parliamentary dialogue. It would be valuable for Ukraine to revive the dialogue with other countries and achieve a stable positive dynamics in this," Stefanchuk said.

The head of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine expressed hope that the Lithuanian parliament will be one of the first to join the implementation of the Crimea Platform parliamentary dimension.

Stefanchuk also informed that Ukraine has fulfilled more than 60% of the requirements of the Copenhagen criteria (criteria for countries to join the European Union, which were adopted in June 1993 at a meeting of the European Council in Copenhagen), of which 25% – last year.