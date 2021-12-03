Biden promises measures to make it difficult for Russia to implement aggressive plans against Ukraine

U.S. President Joe Biden announced the preparation of a set of measures that would make it as difficult for Russia to implement an aggressive scenario of actions against Ukraine.

In response to a request for comment on the situation around Ukraine, Biden said he is bringing together what he thinks will be the most comprehensive and significant set of initiatives that will make it very difficult for Russian President Vladimir Putin to do what people fear he might do. This is in development right now," Biden said.

He said he maintains constant contact with the European allies of the United States and Ukraine on the emerging situation.

Earlier, U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Karen Donfried said the United States has warned the Russian authorities about the potential consequences for unusual

military activity near Ukraine.

She said the United States is considering a number of options. They, she said, include steps to strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities, the introduction of tougher economic sanctions against Russia.

Other options are designed to reduce the risk of confrontation with Moscow, including limiting U.S. military exercises in Europe, which Russians believe are provocative, and suspending military aid to Ukraine.