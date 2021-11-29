Facts

G7 ambassadors urge to avoid situation with absence of new NABU director

G7 ambassadors urge to avoid situation with absence of new NABU director

The ambassadors of the Big Seven (G7) in Ukraine met with director of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) Artem Sytnyk to discuss the progress of NABU in the fight against corruption in Ukraine, and also called for the election of a new director of NABU in such a time frame to avoid a situation with the absence of a director.

"Ambassadors underscored that the selection process for a new Director must be transparent, competitive, & carried out with sufficient urgency to ensure no gap between Directors. The delay in selecting a new Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutor should not be repeated," the UK Presidency of the G7 Ambassadors' Support Group in Kyiv said on Twitter Monday.

The ambassadors reaffirmed their strong commitment to supporting the independence of NABU and other anti-corruption institutions in Ukraine.

19:04 08.11.2021
Zelensky signs law on bringing NABU status in line with Constitution

17:53 29.10.2021
Investigation on charges of ex-minister of ecology Zlochevsky in attempt to bribe heads of anti-corruption bodies completed – NABU

09:47 20.10.2021
G7 Ambassadors in Ukraine welcome adoption of amendments to law on NABU by Rada

18:07 19.10.2021
Rada brings law on NABU in line with Constitution

11:26 19.10.2021
EU Delegation urges Rada to adopt amendments to law on NABU

13:22 15.10.2021
G7 Ambassadors welcome Ukrainian president's commitment to comprehensive judicial reform

16:10 14.10.2021
Zelensky discusses peaceful settlement in Donbas with G7 ambassadors

10:38 07.10.2021
At meeting with Ukraine's Interior Minister, G7 Ambassadors highlight importance of combating smuggling, counterfeiting

18:33 05.10.2021
G7 Ambassadors stress importance of Rada's early adoption of SBU law without amendments

11:17 01.10.2021
G7 Ambassadors reiterate their call on Council of Judges to expedite nomination of candidates to HCJ Ethics Council

