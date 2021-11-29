G7 ambassadors urge to avoid situation with absence of new NABU director

The ambassadors of the Big Seven (G7) in Ukraine met with director of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) Artem Sytnyk to discuss the progress of NABU in the fight against corruption in Ukraine, and also called for the election of a new director of NABU in such a time frame to avoid a situation with the absence of a director.

"Ambassadors underscored that the selection process for a new Director must be transparent, competitive, & carried out with sufficient urgency to ensure no gap between Directors. The delay in selecting a new Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutor should not be repeated," the UK Presidency of the G7 Ambassadors' Support Group in Kyiv said on Twitter Monday.

The ambassadors reaffirmed their strong commitment to supporting the independence of NABU and other anti-corruption institutions in Ukraine.