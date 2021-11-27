The coup d'etat, which was previously announced by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, was being prepared by an employee of the Russian Federal Security Service and three defectors from the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Christopher Miller, journalist for the American media project Buzzfeed News said on his Twitter page, citing sources from the President's Office.

"The coup plot alleged by President Volodymyr Zelensky today was being planned by an FSB officer and three defectors of Ukraine's Interior Ministry who are based in Crimea, according to sources close to the Ukrainian leader who spoke with me this morning," a message posted on Twitter says.

At the same time, it says that the FSB officer who is in charge of the operation, according to the source, is Vasyl Vasylovich Laptyev. "He's allegedly working with Ukrainian defectors Oleksiy Vasylyev, Vasyl Hrytsak, Eduard Fedosov," the journalist said.

Miller also claims that Ukraine's evidence does not show the direct involvement of oligarch Rinat Akhmetov, but that he is mentioned by four alleged conspirators who say they "need to be ready to move in and work with Akhmetov."

It was reported that Zelensky at a press conference on Friday said that, according to intelligence reports, a coup d'etat with the involvement of businessman Rinat Akhmetov could be prepared in Ukraine on December 1-2.