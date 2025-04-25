Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:26 25.04.2025

US signals about possible withdrawal from peace process intended to ‘stimulate peace process’- Ukrainian MFA

1 min read
US signals about possible withdrawal from peace process intended to ‘stimulate peace process’- Ukrainian MFA

Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Heorhiy Tykhyi commented on US statements about a possible withdrawal from peace talks.

"We have seen comments and signals, in particular from Secretary of State Marco Rubio. We believe that this is part of a communications strategy. That is, by sending such signals publicly, the American side is trying to stimulate the peace process. To speed it up. It is in this context that we are considering this," he said at a briefing in Kyiv on Friday.

According to Tykhyi, Ukraine has not received any official information about the US' alleged desire to withdraw from the so-called "peace process."

"As of now, we have not received any official, diplomatic information, correspondence, notes, or anything through officially closed diplomatic channels about preparations for withdrawal from the peace process," the spokesperson emphasized.

He added that Ukraine treats this "normally, as signals that are intended to speed up this process" and "does not dramatize it."

Separately, Tykhyi once again emphasized that Ukraine “adheres to a principled position,” the Constitution of Ukraine, and the national interests of Ukraine.

"I can assure everyone of this absolutely clearly," he said.

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy on Trump's statement on Crimea: Ukraine won’t legally recognize any temporarily occupied territories as Russian

Ukraine offers its partners constructive proposals on format of protection as stipulated by Article 5 of NATO treaty – Zelenskyy

Ukraine expects strong security guarantees from USA, like Israel

Ukraine doesn’t have enough weapons to regain control over Crimea by forced means – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy on farewell trip to Pope Francis: If I don't make it, Ukraine will be represented at level of foreign minister and First Lady

LATEST

Ukrainian MFA warns any foreign troops against participating in Moscow parade on May 9

Zelenskyy on Trump's statement on Crimea: Ukraine won’t legally recognize any temporarily occupied territories as Russian

Ukraine offers its partners constructive proposals on format of protection as stipulated by Article 5 of NATO treaty – Zelenskyy

Ukraine expects strong security guarantees from USA, like Israel

Ukraine doesn’t have enough weapons to regain control over Crimea by forced means – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy on farewell trip to Pope Francis: If I don't make it, Ukraine will be represented at level of foreign minister and First Lady

Trump: Ukraine won’t be able to join NATO, Crimea will stay with Russia

More than 30 victims of missile strike on Kyiv on Thurs remain in hospitals – Zelenskyy

Trump: Talks with Russia and Ukraine going well, but the situation is very fragile

Lawsuit on dividing Poroshenko family's property aimed at protecting ability to finance AFU, political activity - European Solidarity

AD
AD