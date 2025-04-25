US signals about possible withdrawal from peace process intended to ‘stimulate peace process’- Ukrainian MFA

Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Heorhiy Tykhyi commented on US statements about a possible withdrawal from peace talks.

"We have seen comments and signals, in particular from Secretary of State Marco Rubio. We believe that this is part of a communications strategy. That is, by sending such signals publicly, the American side is trying to stimulate the peace process. To speed it up. It is in this context that we are considering this," he said at a briefing in Kyiv on Friday.

According to Tykhyi, Ukraine has not received any official information about the US' alleged desire to withdraw from the so-called "peace process."

"As of now, we have not received any official, diplomatic information, correspondence, notes, or anything through officially closed diplomatic channels about preparations for withdrawal from the peace process," the spokesperson emphasized.

He added that Ukraine treats this "normally, as signals that are intended to speed up this process" and "does not dramatize it."

Separately, Tykhyi once again emphasized that Ukraine “adheres to a principled position,” the Constitution of Ukraine, and the national interests of Ukraine.

"I can assure everyone of this absolutely clearly," he said.