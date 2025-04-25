More than 30 victims of missile strike on Kyiv on Thurs remain in hospitals – Zelenskyy

More than 30 people injured in the Russian missile strike on Kyiv on Thursday night remain in hospitals, some with very serious injuries, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

“More than 30 people remain hospitalized, including those with severe injuries and amputations,” Zelenskyy said on X Friday.

According to him, rescue operations have been completed at the site of one of Russia’s strikes on Ukraine on April 24. “On that day, in Kyiv, the Russians, unfortunately, killed 12 of our people and nearly 90 people were injured,” he added.

Earlier, it was reported that 12 people were killed and 90 were injured as a result of the missile strike on Kyiv. Among the injured were 12 children aged 1.5 to 18 years. At least 44 people were hospitalized.