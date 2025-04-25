Interfax-Ukraine
17:28 25.04.2025

Ukraine to receive over EUR22 mln from European partners to ensure nuclear safety - Ministry of Environment

Ukraine will receive EUR22.6 million from European partners to ensure nuclear safety, improve radiation protection and manage radioactive waste, the Ministry of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources reported.

The corresponding draft contribution agreement 2024/2025 was agreed upon within the framework of the meeting of the supervisory board on the implementation of the Instrument for Nuclear Safety Cooperation in Ukraine. The meeting was held on Friday by Minister Svitlana Hrynchuk together with the Director for Nuclear Energy, Safety and ITER of the Directorate-General for Energy of the European Commission Jan Panek, Head of the Nuclear Safety Sector, GD INTPA of the European Commission Ynte Stockmann.

The agreed contribution agreement provides for financing a number of important projects for Ukraine. Among them are ensuring backup power supply for uninterrupted operation of radioactive waste management facilities, as well as construction of the necessary infrastructure for proper disposal of radioactive waste; creation of an early detection system for forest fires in the exclusion zone; arrangement of a modern analytical laboratory for the analysis of radioactive materials in Chornobyl; restoration of the functioning of the automated radiation monitoring system of the exclusion zone, damaged by Russia during the occupation of Chornobyl NPP.

In addition, it is planned to create a national Integrated Automated Radiation Monitoring System for the entire territory of Ukraine and its integration with the European Radiological Data Exchange Platform (EURDEP), the European Community Urgent Radiological Information Exchange System (ECURIE), the International Radiation Monitoring Information System (IRMIS), which is managed by the IAEA; providing personnel of enterprises in the exclusion zone with appropriate modern conditions for transportation and accommodation in the territory of the exclusion zone, as well as personal protective equipment and decontamination in emergency situations.

Attention is also planned to be paid to the harmonization of Ukrainian legislation with Euratom norms as one of the conditions for Ukraine's accession to the EU.

All measures are planned to be implemented within five years.

