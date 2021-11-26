Zelensky expecting Putin's public statement refuting Russia's plans for escalation in Donbas

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky believes that Russian President Vladimir Putin should publicly declare that Russia is not planning a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

"The President of the Russian Federation, too, it seems to me, should publicly say that 'we do not plan' ... that Russia is not preparing a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. It seems to me that it would be important now," he said at the press marathon entitled "30 questions to the President of Ukraine" in Kyiv on Friday.