13:29 26.11.2021

Zelensky: Yermak to contact Russian presidential administration soon

Head of the President's Office of Ukraine Andriy Yermak will soon contact the Russian administration, there will be a phone call, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said.

"By the way, I talk every day with different leaders. Yesterday I had talks with Charles Michel, Angela Merkel, and they want us to start communicating with the Russian Federation, there will definitely be a call. They want a contact between our administration and the administration of Russia. I think that in the near future, Yermak will contact them. We are absolutely not against this," Zelensky said at a press marathon in Kyiv on Friday.

Tags: #zelensky #yermak #russia
