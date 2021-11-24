Facts

10:26 24.11.2021

Ukraine registers 14,325 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours

Ukraine has registered 14,325 new cases of COVID-19, as well as 29,044 recoveries and 595 deaths in the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

"Over 13 million people have received at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine! Since the beginning of vaccination for COVID-19, more than 23 million shots have been administered in Ukraine. Over the past day, November 23, Ukraine has recorded 14,325 new cases of COVID-19 (including 1,183 children and 287 medical workers), while 286,121 people have been vaccinated for COVID-19, among them 86,299 who received their first shot and 199,822 who have completed their vaccination. In the past 24 hours, 4,077 people have been hospitalized, 595 have died, and 29,044 have recovered," the ministry said on Telegram.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Ukraine has seen a total of 3,367,461 coronavirus infections, including 2,825,641 recoveries and 82,913 deaths.

As of this date, 13,000,634 people have been vaccinated for COVID-19 in Ukraine, including 13,000,632 who have received the first shot and 10,225,182 who have been fully vaccinated. As many as 23,225,814 shots have been administered to date.

12:31 24.11.2021
Full course of vaccination against COVID-19 received by 10.2 mln Ukrainians

15:58 23.11.2021
Industrial production in Ukraine in Oct grows by 1.4% after month of decline – statistics

11:56 23.11.2021
Health Minister announces acceleration of current COVID-19 wave decline

11:41 23.11.2021
Ukraine implementing eight EBRD projects worth EUR 1.68 bln – Finance Ministry

10:45 23.11.2021
People who come through COVID-19 should not 'inflate balloons' - experts

10:03 23.11.2021
Some 5-7% of those who come through COVID could have post-COVID syndrome

09:31 23.11.2021
Ukraine records 12,729 new cases of COVID-19 in a day - Health Ministry

09:14 23.11.2021
IMF approves allocation of $ 699 mln second tranche under SBA to Ukraine, extends program until June 2022

09:54 22.11.2021
Space agencies of Ukraine and Canada sign joint statement of partnership

09:23 22.11.2021
Belarus resumes electric power supplies to Ukraine

