Ukraine records 12,729 new cases of COVID-19 in a day - Health Ministry

As of Tuesday morning, 12,729 new cases of COVID-19 disease were registered in Ukraine, 23,107 people recovered and 720 died, the press service of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine reported.

"During the day on November 22 in Ukraine: 12,729 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease COVID-19 were recorded (including 1,058 children and 231 health workers); Some 270,258 people were vaccinated against COVID-19. A total of 79,207 people received one dose, 191,051 people were fully immunized. Some 2,055 people were hospitalized ; 720 people died; 23,107 people recovered," the telegram channel said.

The day before, for the day, on November 22, some 7,464 new cases of COVID-19 disease were detected, on November 21, some 10,635 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease COVID-19 were recorded, on November 20, some 18,250 new cases of COVID-19 disease were reported, on November 19, some 20,050 new cases of COVID-19, on November 18 some 20,591 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded. During the whole pandemic in Ukraine: 3,353,136 people became ill; some 2,796,597 people recovered; 82,318 people died.

Since the beginning of the vaccination campaign, 12,914,335 people have been vaccinated, of whom 12,914,333 received one dose, some 10,025,360 received two doses and are fully immunized. A total of 22,939,693 vaccinations were performed.