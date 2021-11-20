Facts

11:39 20.11.2021

Some 18,250 new COVID-19 cases recorded, 21,979 people recover, 664 die in Ukraine over day

1 min read
Some 18,250 new COVID-19 cases recorded, 21,979 people recover, 664 die in Ukraine over day

As of Saturday morning, 18,250 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in Ukraine, 21,979 people recovered, 664 died, the press service of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine said.

"Some 18,250 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus disease COVID-19 were recorded (of whom children - 1,463, health workers - 380), 311,316 people were vaccinated against COVID-19. Some 98,794 people received one dose, 212,522 people were fully immunized. Also over the past day 3,594 people were hospitalized, 664 people died, and 21,979 people recovered," the report says.

Tags: #covid_19 #ukraine
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

13:36 19.11.2021
J.P. Morgan downgrades Ukraine's GDP growth forecast for 2021 from 4.5% to 2.3%

J.P. Morgan downgrades Ukraine's GDP growth forecast for 2021 from 4.5% to 2.3%

12:40 19.11.2021
Ukraine ready to use firearms in case of threats to border guards, law enforcement officers at border - Monastyrsky

Ukraine ready to use firearms in case of threats to border guards, law enforcement officers at border - Monastyrsky

09:48 19.11.2021
Ukraine registers 20,050 new cases of COVID-19, 725 deaths in past 24 hours

Ukraine registers 20,050 new cases of COVID-19, 725 deaths in past 24 hours

17:47 18.11.2021
Number of tourists in Ukraine up by 12.6% in Jan-Sept

Number of tourists in Ukraine up by 12.6% in Jan-Sept

09:44 18.11.2021
Presence of antibodies is not reason for refusing vaccination - Health Ministry

Presence of antibodies is not reason for refusing vaccination - Health Ministry

16:57 16.11.2021
All Ukrainians vaccinated before and after Dec 19 to receive UAH 1,000 promised by Zelensky - press secretary

All Ukrainians vaccinated before and after Dec 19 to receive UAH 1,000 promised by Zelensky - press secretary

14:42 16.11.2021
UAH 1,000 for vaccinated Ukrainians to be allocated from national budget's general fund – PM

UAH 1,000 for vaccinated Ukrainians to be allocated from national budget's general fund – PM

11:51 16.11.2021
German regulator confirms Ukraine to be admitted to Nord Stream 2 certification without veto power

German regulator confirms Ukraine to be admitted to Nord Stream 2 certification without veto power

11:23 16.11.2021
Ukraine's MFA sends note of protest to Russia due to decree on recognition of ORDLO's commodity certificates

Ukraine's MFA sends note of protest to Russia due to decree on recognition of ORDLO's commodity certificates

11:05 16.11.2021
Ukraine registers 16,308 new cases of COVID-19, 838 deaths in past 24 hours

Ukraine registers 16,308 new cases of COVID-19, 838 deaths in past 24 hours

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukrainian military killed as a result of shelling by Russian occupation forces in Donbas

Zelensky vetoes law on state financing of parties

Bulgarian ambassador summoned to Ukrainian Foreign Ministry over President Radev's statements on Crimea

Ukrainian soldier killed amid enemy shooting in Donbas - JFO HQ

Ukraine ready to use firearms in case of threats to border guards, law enforcement officers at border - Monastyrsky

LATEST

Ukraine should work on obtaining MAP in NATO, tightening sanctions against Russia - Poroshenko

Ukrainian military killed as a result of shelling by Russian occupation forces in Donbas

Saakashvili being transported to military hospital in Gori

Restoration of some buildings on Andriyivsky Descent scheduled for 2022 – local authority

Zelensky vetoes law on state financing of parties

Bulgarian ambassador summoned to Ukrainian Foreign Ministry over President Radev's statements on Crimea

Ukrainian soldier killed amid enemy shooting in Donbas - JFO HQ

SBI checking info sources leaked about activities of special services on publication of report on Wagner PMC

London Court rejects Deposit Guarantee Fund's appeal against decision on jurisdiction to consider case against Zhevaho

Reznikov makes first visit to U.S. as Secretary of Defense, meeting with head of Pentagon, negotiations in State Department, Congress scheduled

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD