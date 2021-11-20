Some 18,250 new COVID-19 cases recorded, 21,979 people recover, 664 die in Ukraine over day

As of Saturday morning, 18,250 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in Ukraine, 21,979 people recovered, 664 died, the press service of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine said.

"Some 18,250 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus disease COVID-19 were recorded (of whom children - 1,463, health workers - 380), 311,316 people were vaccinated against COVID-19. Some 98,794 people received one dose, 212,522 people were fully immunized. Also over the past day 3,594 people were hospitalized, 664 people died, and 21,979 people recovered," the report says.