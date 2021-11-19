SBI checking info sources leaked about activities of special services on publication of report on Wagner PMC

Investigators of the Main Investigation Department of the State Bureau of Investigations (SBI) are checking information in connection with the publication of an investigation on the conduct of a special operation against the Wagner PMC members; criminal proceedings have been opened on the fact of disclosing state secrets.

"On November 18, 2021, documents were published on the Internet that contain information on the planning and implementation by the Defense Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and the Security Service of Ukraine of measures related to the organization of the detention of Wagner PMC fighters on the territory of Ukraine. Within the framework of open criminal proceedings, the authenticity of these documents will be verified," the State Bureau of Investigations told Interfax-Ukraine.

The servicemen will also be identified who had access to these documents and may be involved in their leak.

The proceedings are open under Part 1 of Article 328 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (disclosure of information constituting a state secret by the person to whom this information was entrusted or became known in connection with the performance of official duties, in the absence of signs of treason or espionage).

The sanction of the article provides for imprisonment for a term of two to five years with or without the deprivation of the right to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for a period of up to three years.