Facts

11:14 19.11.2021

SBI checking info sources leaked about activities of special services on publication of report on Wagner PMC

2 min read
SBI checking info sources leaked about activities of special services on publication of report on Wagner PMC

Investigators of the Main Investigation Department of the State Bureau of Investigations (SBI) are checking information in connection with the publication of an investigation on the conduct of a special operation against the Wagner PMC members; criminal proceedings have been opened on the fact of disclosing state secrets.

"On November 18, 2021, documents were published on the Internet that contain information on the planning and implementation by the Defense Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and the Security Service of Ukraine of measures related to the organization of the detention of Wagner PMC fighters on the territory of Ukraine. Within the framework of open criminal proceedings, the authenticity of these documents will be verified," the State Bureau of Investigations told Interfax-Ukraine.

The servicemen will also be identified who had access to these documents and may be involved in their leak.

The proceedings are open under Part 1 of Article 328 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (disclosure of information constituting a state secret by the person to whom this information was entrusted or became known in connection with the performance of official duties, in the absence of signs of treason or espionage).

The sanction of the article provides for imprisonment for a term of two to five years with or without the deprivation of the right to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for a period of up to three years.

Tags: #sbi #wagner
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:52 17.11.2021
Plan for detention of 'Wagner PMC' approved by Ukraine's political officials – BellingCat report

Plan for detention of 'Wagner PMC' approved by Ukraine's political officials – BellingCat report

15:28 12.11.2021
SBI serves MP Leros with charges of non-compliance with court ruling in force

SBI serves MP Leros with charges of non-compliance with court ruling in force

18:51 29.10.2021
Investigative experiment confirms non-compliance of combatant craft produced by Kuznya on Rybalsky with customer's requirements – SBI

Investigative experiment confirms non-compliance of combatant craft produced by Kuznya on Rybalsky with customer's requirements – SBI

16:02 19.10.2021
SBI exposes fuel supplies from Russia to Ukraine by structures associated with Medvedchuk

SBI exposes fuel supplies from Russia to Ukraine by structures associated with Medvedchuk

15:34 07.10.2021
Klitschko urges SBI not to engage in PR, disinformation, but show court verdicts

Klitschko urges SBI not to engage in PR, disinformation, but show court verdicts

12:52 27.09.2021
SBI checking involvement of SPF officials in illegal privatization of Cherkasyoblenergo

SBI checking involvement of SPF officials in illegal privatization of Cherkasyoblenergo

14:06 17.09.2021
Acting SBI director on 'Wagner PMC' case: We didn't receive info about such operation on Ukraine's territory

Acting SBI director on 'Wagner PMC' case: We didn't receive info about such operation on Ukraine's territory

12:41 25.06.2021
Razumkov on Zelensky's statement in 'Wagner members' case: Rada's Commission of Inquiry will deal with issues of jurisdiction

Razumkov on Zelensky's statement in 'Wagner members' case: Rada's Commission of Inquiry will deal with issues of jurisdiction

10:18 25.06.2021
Operation to detain 'Wagner members' not Ukraine's operation – Zelensky

Operation to detain 'Wagner members' not Ukraine's operation – Zelensky

09:59 15.04.2021
SBI exposes importers that evade VAT payments for over UAH 270 mln

SBI exposes importers that evade VAT payments for over UAH 270 mln

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky vetoes law on state financing of parties

Bulgarian ambassador summoned to Ukrainian Foreign Ministry over President Radev's statements on Crimea

Ukrainian soldier killed amid enemy shooting in Donbas - JFO HQ

Ukraine ready to use firearms in case of threats to border guards, law enforcement officers at border - Monastyrsky

Reznikov makes first visit to U.S. as Secretary of Defense, meeting with head of Pentagon, negotiations in State Department, Congress scheduled

LATEST

Zelensky vetoes law on state financing of parties

Bulgarian ambassador summoned to Ukrainian Foreign Ministry over President Radev's statements on Crimea

Ukrainian soldier killed amid enemy shooting in Donbas - JFO HQ

Ukraine ready to use firearms in case of threats to border guards, law enforcement officers at border - Monastyrsky

London Court rejects Deposit Guarantee Fund's appeal against decision on jurisdiction to consider case against Zhevaho

Reznikov makes first visit to U.S. as Secretary of Defense, meeting with head of Pentagon, negotiations in State Department, Congress scheduled

Ukraine registers 20,050 new cases of COVID-19, 725 deaths in past 24 hours

Hollywood film director Sean Penn plans to shoot documentary about events in Ukraine

Interior Minister: People planning attempt on life of Minister of Agrarian Policy Leschenko detained

Number of tourists in Ukraine up by 12.6% in Jan-Sept

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD