Zelensky discusses strengthening bilateral cooperation with British Sec of State for Defense

On Tuesday, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky met with British Secretary of State for Defense Ben Wallace, during which the parties discussed strengthening bilateral cooperation between London and Kyiv.

"During the visit Defence Secretary Wallace also met President Zelensky to strengthen bilateral cooperation and underline Britain's longstanding and unwavering support to Ukrainian sovereignty," the British Defense Ministry's press service said on Twitter on Tuesday.

As reported, on November 16, British Secretary of State for Defense Ben Wallace arrived in Ukraine on a working visit.