Russian invaders attacked the Ladyzhyn thermal power plant (TPP) in Vinnytsia region with kamikaze drones, head of the Regional Military Administration Serhiy Borzov said.

"An attack was launched on the Ladyzhyn TPP. Two Shahed-136 kamikaze drones," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

Borzov noted that all services are currently working and urged citizens to take precautions during an air raid.