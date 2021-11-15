Facts

17:33 15.11.2021

Ukraine's situation with COVID-19 incidence stabilizing for second week – Zelensky's conference call

2 min read
Ukraine's situation with COVID-19 incidence stabilizing for second week – Zelensky's conference call

Over the past two weeks, the main negative indicators of the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) disease have been declining in Ukraine, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal said at a conference call chaired by President Volodymyr Zelensky.

"Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that over the past week some 139,900 new cases were revealed, and a week earlier some 152,000. Now 50,962 beds are occupied, while last week this figure was 51,700 over the past week, some 30,000 people were hospitalized, compared to 34,000 the week before last. According to Shmyhal, a plateau of morbidity has already been reached in Ukraine and a movement has started to stabilize the situation," the presidential press service said

However, high rates of vaccination remain in Ukraine, more than 1.6 million vaccinations were made in the past week. Health Minister Viktor Liashko appealed to the heads of regional state administrations with a request to facilitate the organization of the second stage of vaccination for people who received the first vaccination.

The meeting participants also discussed the structure of the program to support small and medium-sized businesses amid strengthening quarantine measures.

In addition, Zelensky appealed to the National Police of Ukraine and the Infrastructure Ministry due to the falsification of PCR tests and vaccination certificates by tourist operators.

Tags: #covid_19 #ukraine
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:57 15.11.2021
Kuleba calls on NATO countries to coordinate with Ukraine, take measures that could help contain Russia

Kuleba calls on NATO countries to coordinate with Ukraine, take measures that could help contain Russia

10:43 15.11.2021
Ukraine registers 10,802 new cases of COVID-19, 442 deaths in past 24 hours

Ukraine registers 10,802 new cases of COVID-19, 442 deaths in past 24 hours

09:32 15.11.2021
Ukraine receives about 80 tonnes of ammunition from US

Ukraine receives about 80 tonnes of ammunition from US

13:31 13.11.2021
Ukraine records 23,572 new COVID-19 cases per day, 25,415 recovered, 695 died

Ukraine records 23,572 new COVID-19 cases per day, 25,415 recovered, 695 died

15:54 12.11.2021
Ukrainian-Slovak partnership is important asset for Europe – joint statement of PMs

Ukrainian-Slovak partnership is important asset for Europe – joint statement of PMs

14:34 12.11.2021
Ukraine strengthens border with Belarus, minimizes energy risks – Kuleba

Ukraine strengthens border with Belarus, minimizes energy risks – Kuleba

12:26 12.11.2021
IMF board will consider second tranche under Stand-By Arrangement for Ukraine on Nov 22

IMF board will consider second tranche under Stand-By Arrangement for Ukraine on Nov 22

11:42 12.11.2021
Ukraine sees 24,058 new cases of COVID-19 over past day – Health Ministry

Ukraine sees 24,058 new cases of COVID-19 over past day – Health Ministry

10:16 12.11.2021
Russia may be 'looking to move further' into Ukraine - Kuleba

Russia may be 'looking to move further' into Ukraine - Kuleba

09:58 12.11.2021
Ukraine again presents its position in dispute with Russia over $ 3 bln eurobonds to Supreme Court in London

Ukraine again presents its position in dispute with Russia over $ 3 bln eurobonds to Supreme Court in London

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Olena Shuliak heads Servant of People party

'Red' level for COVID-19 established in Vinnytsia region from Nov 18

Stoltenberg calls on Russia for transparency in its military maneuvers, preventing escalation, reducing tensions around Ukraine

Suspension from work of unvaccinated from COVID-19, verification of vaccination certificates in public places to be appealed in court

Korniyenko proposes Shuliak's candidacy for post of Servant of People party's head

LATEST

Olena Shuliak heads Servant of People party

'Red' level for COVID-19 established in Vinnytsia region from Nov 18

Germany condemns firing of Nevelske on Sunday

Refugees climb over barbed wire near checkpoint on Belarusian-Polish border

Berlin stands for preventing military escalation on Russia-Ukraine border – German MFA

Stoltenberg calls on Russia for transparency in its military maneuvers, preventing escalation, reducing tensions around Ukraine

Suspension from work of unvaccinated from COVID-19, verification of vaccination certificates in public places to be appealed in court

Amendments submission to law on oligarchs won't be easy – Korniyenko

Idea of authorities' movement remains unfulfilled dream – Korniyenko

Almost every fourth Ukrainian does not intend to be vaccinated against COVID-19 - poll

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD