Ukraine's situation with COVID-19 incidence stabilizing for second week – Zelensky's conference call

Over the past two weeks, the main negative indicators of the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) disease have been declining in Ukraine, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal said at a conference call chaired by President Volodymyr Zelensky.

"Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that over the past week some 139,900 new cases were revealed, and a week earlier some 152,000. Now 50,962 beds are occupied, while last week this figure was 51,700 over the past week, some 30,000 people were hospitalized, compared to 34,000 the week before last. According to Shmyhal, a plateau of morbidity has already been reached in Ukraine and a movement has started to stabilize the situation," the presidential press service said

However, high rates of vaccination remain in Ukraine, more than 1.6 million vaccinations were made in the past week. Health Minister Viktor Liashko appealed to the heads of regional state administrations with a request to facilitate the organization of the second stage of vaccination for people who received the first vaccination.

The meeting participants also discussed the structure of the program to support small and medium-sized businesses amid strengthening quarantine measures.

In addition, Zelensky appealed to the National Police of Ukraine and the Infrastructure Ministry due to the falsification of PCR tests and vaccination certificates by tourist operators.