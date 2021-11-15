Ukraine receives about 80 tonnes of ammunition from US

Ukraine has received about 80 tonnes of ammunition from the United States, the U.S. embassy in Kyiv said in a statement.

"On Nov 14, Ukraine received the delivery of approximately 80,000 kilos of ammunition from the United States. Part of the up to $60 mln in additional security assistance directed by President Biden to Ukraine in August. It is a demonstration of the U.S. commitment to the success of a stable, democratic and free Ukraine," the embassy said on Twitter on Sunday.

A Ukrainian delegation led by Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and presidential chief of staff Andriy Yermak signed a new charter of strategic partnership between Ukraine and the United States during a visit to the U.S. last week.