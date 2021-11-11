Facts

19:19 11.11.2021

Sweden retains possibility of entry for vaccinated Ukrainians

Sweden retains possibility of entry for vaccinated Ukrainians

Sweden has become the tenth EU country to retain entry for vaccinated Ukrainian citizens, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said.

"Sweden has remained open to Ukrainians with a full vaccination or negative test results. Ten EU states have already retained the ability for Ukrainians to travel to their countries. The Foreign Ministry continues to work with partners to provide more opportunities," Kuleba wrote on his Twitter.

All conditions of entry to Sweden are available on the website of the Consular Service of Ukraine at: https://tripadvisor.mfa.gov.ua/

