Kuleba arrives in Washington to discuss Ukraine's security, Nord Stream 2, attracting US investments

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has arrived in Washington, where a meeting of the Ukraine-U.S. Strategic Partnership Commission is to be held, which will consolidate a new level of strategic partnership and support from the United States, the press service of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry has reported.

"There will be three cross-cutting topics at all meetings. The first: Ukraine's security, in particular, in the context of tensions that we see in the east and in Belarus. The second: Ukraine's energy security as an integral part of a broader security context. We will discuss Nord Stream. The third: the economic development of Ukraine, attracting American investments, more trade between our states," the minister said during a conversation with the Ukrainian media upon arrival in Washington.

Kuleba stressed that these three topics boil down to the safety and well-being of every citizen of Ukraine.

In addition, the minister noted the importance of signing the new Charter of Strategic Partnership between Ukraine and the United States.

"It contains a number of provisions on countering Russian aggression, which it was important for us to record. This testifies to the absolute irreversibility of the American policy of supporting Ukraine in countering Russian aggression."

According to him, the document "will record American policy for years to come," and U.S. support for Ukraine will remain "unshakable for at least the next ten years."

Kuleba added that this year an unprecedented number of contacts are taking place between Ukraine and the United States, and today the fourth meeting of the Ukrainian Foreign Minister with the U.S. Secretary of State will take place.

Also, the Ukrainian Foreign Minister will have meetings at the Pentagon and the U.S. National Security Council, meetings with expert circles and American media.

As reported, the meeting of the U.S.-Ukraine Strategic Partnership Commission is scheduled to be held in Washington on November 10. Among other things, it is planned to sign a new Strategic Partnership Charter at the meeting.