Ukraine records 23,283 COVID-19 new cases in past 24 hours

Ukraine has registered 23,283 new cases of COVID-19, as well as 16,277 recoveries and 816 deaths in the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian Health Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Over the past day, November 9, Ukraine has recorded 23,283 new cases of COVID-19 (including 1,539 children and 529 medical workers), while 267,401 people have received a coronavirus vaccine, among them 150,663 persons who received the first shot and 116,738 who completed their vaccination. In the past 24 hours, 5,696 persons were hospitalized, 816 died, and 16,277 recovered," the ministry said on Telegram.

Since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, Ukraine has seen a total of 3,130,772 coronavirus infections, including 2,553,842 recoveries and 74,206 deaths.

As of this day, 11,697,386 people have been vaccinated for COVID-19, including 11,697,384 who have received the first shot and 8,154.792 who have completed their vaccination (among them two persons who received the first shot abroad). A total of 19,852,176 shots have been administered to date.