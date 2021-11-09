Kuleba: powerful allies, partners of Ukraine ready to charge Russia with high price tag for aggression expansion

With the help of the meeting of the U.S.-Ukraine Strategic Partnership Commission, which will be held on November 10 in Washington, Moscow will be sent a clear message that Ukraine will not be left alone with the aggressor state, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said.

"It is very important that due to systematic work we have come to this important event right now, when Russia continues to provoke and behave aggressively towards Ukraine. In these conditions, we will send a clear message to Moscow: Ukraine and the United States are united. Ukraine will not be left alone with the state. We have powerful allies and partners who are ready to charge Russia with a high price tag for an attempt to expand its aggression. This is the best way to deter Russia from escalating," Kuleba said on his Facebook page on Tuesday.

The minister said this will be the third full-fledged meeting of the heads of the foreign ministries of Ukraine and the United States in 2021.

"In general, the dynamics of contacts between the presidents of Ukraine and the United States and their teams this year is unprecedented. This time, together with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, we will consolidate a new level of strategic partnership with our number one ally in the field of security, we will hold a meeting of the Strategic Partnership Commission Ukraine-U.S. with the participation of expanded delegations of both states," he said.

Kuleba said that tomorrow's meeting embodies the agreements reached at the meeting between Presidents Volodymyr Zelensky and Joseph Biden.

"The Strategic Partnership Commission is the main engine of this process. The work of this engine is concrete results for the security and development of our country. And the security and development of the country as a whole is the security and well-being of every citizen. This is how we implement the strategy of foreign policy in the American direction. Readiness The United States to a new stage of strategic partnership testifies to the high level of trust between our countries," the head of the Ukrainian MFA said.