Zelensky: oligarchs should become honest business or start 'black' page in their history

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, commenting on the law on de-oligarchization he signed on Friday, said that now people who are called oligarchs now have two ways, namely to become an honest business or play by the old rules and start a "black" page in their history.

"In 1991, Ukraine regained its independence, but for a long time remained dependent. Depending on the interests of major business and big politics. During this time, they did not just closely intertwine. An equal sign grew between them. As in the well-known dilemma 'What happened before?' It is no longer possible to remember who created whom: politicians who sought to own a large fortune, or owners of a large fortune who sought to own politicians," the president said on his Telegram channel on Friday.

Zelensky also said for these people Ukraine was a "resource base," the national budget was a source of profit, and the public interest of Ukraine was "unfamiliar, funny words."

Thus, the president said the law he signed today would radically change this.

"We are building a country where the rules are equal for everyone. Where politicians protect the interests of over 40 million citizens. Where business exists with the assistance of the government, and not at the expense of the state. Those who are usually called oligarchs now have only two paths. The first is to become transparent, honest business and work 'white.' The second is to try to play by the old rules, rather than start a black page of your history," Zelensky said.