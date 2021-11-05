Facts

17:16 05.11.2021

Russia continues to blackmail, use gas as weapon in intl relations – Kuleba

Russia continues to blackmail, use gas as weapon in intl relations – Kuleba

Russia continues to blackmail and use gas as a weapon in international relations to undermine the unity in Europe, and also restricts exports to further raise gas prices, create an energy crisis and justify the launch of Nord Stream 2, Foreign Minister Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba has said.

"I want to draw special attention to the energy security that is now at stake in Central Europe. Russia continues to blackmail and use gas as a weapon in international relations. The goal is to undermine the unity in Europe," Kuleba said at the Re: Open Zakarpattia forum in Friday.

He said that it is obvious that Ukraine is able to make an effective contribution to the creation of a more competitive gas market in Central Europe, thereby strengthening its energy security.

"Let me remind you of a simple fact. The gas transportation system of Ukraine has approximately twice as much free transit capacity as Nord Stream 2. There has never been a real market need for additional gas transportation routes in Europe. The only reason Moscow has always pursued them is purely political. In addition, the current gas shortage in the European market indicates that additional routes do not guarantee additional supplies. Let us call a spade. Russia is restricting exports to further raise gas prices, create an energy crisis and justify the launch of Nord Stream 2," the minister said.

Kuleba said that applying the Third Energy Package to all gas supply routes and maintaining existing routes is the best solution for European gas consumers, based on the principles of transparency and a free market.

"Solidarity is a key driving force that should unite us and make us stronger, including in terms of energy security. Ukraine has established itself as a reliable partner and good friend. When Moldova recently faced the gas crisis, Ukraine extended a helping hand. Last week Hungary faced disruptions in gas supplies through Bulgaria and Serbia, the Ukrainian operator of the GTS offered assistance and support to our Hungarian partners," he said.

The Foreign Minister drew attention to the fact that even at the height of hostilities in eastern Ukraine, during the hottest phases of Russian aggression, the Ukrainian transport system provided unhindered gas supplies to European partners and friends.

"Ukraine is striving to understand its full potential for generating green hydrogen from solar and wind energy. Ukraine is well positioned to contribute to a green transition in Europe and is currently undertaking its own green transition. Green hydrogen is a historic European chance for Ukraine. This is not about today or even tomorrow, it is about the day after tomorrow. But to succeed the day after tomorrow, we must work now. In the future, we will benefit from Ukraine's new role as one of the key energy suppliers to Europe," Kuleba said.

