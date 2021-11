Meeting of Ukraine-U.S. Strategic Partnership Commission to be held on Nov 10 – Kuleba

A meeting of the Ukraine-U.S. Strategic Partnership Commission will take place in Washington on November 10, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said.

"On November 10, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and I will hold a meeting of the U.S.-Ukraine Strategic Partnership Commission in Washington, where we will sign a new Strategic Partnership Charter," Kuleba said at an online briefing on Thursday.