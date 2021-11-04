Zelensky submits to Rada proposal to appoint Reznikov as Defense Minister

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has received a submission from President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky on the appointment of Oleksiy Reznikov as Minister of Defense of Ukraine.

"The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has received a proposal from the President of Ukraine on the appointment of Oleksiy Reznikov as the Minister of Defense of Ukraine," government representative in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk said in the Telegram channel.

As reported, on Wednesday the Verkhovna Rada supported the resignation of Reznikov from the post of Deputy Prime Minister, Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine. Some 329 MPs voted for this decision.