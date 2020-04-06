Facts

11:41 06.04.2020

Wildfire response operations continue in two spots in Chornobyl exclusion zone, radiation background normal

Rescuers continue the firefighting operations on the area of around 25 hectares in the Kotovske forestry, Chornobyl Exclusion Zone, near the villages of Volodymyrivka, Zhovtneve and Rahivka using aviation, the radiation background in Kyiv and region is within normal range, the State Emergency Situations Service of Ukraine has said.

As of 07:00 on April 6, wildfire response operations continue in two spots. In particular, 124 people and 28 planes and helicopters are engaged in the firefighting operations on the area of around 30 hectares between Volodymyrivka and Zhovtneve. In addition, fire response operations on another spot of 5 hectares near Rahivka involve 14 people and four units of equipment.

The radiation background in Kyiv and Kyiv region is within normal range and does not exceed the level of natural background radiation (Kyiv – 0/014 mR/h, Kyiv region – 0.012 mR/h, Chornobyl – 0.020 mR/h). The maximum allowed natural radiation background is 0.05 mR/h.

As reported, at 13:22 on April 4, the State Emergency Situations Service received a call about a wildfire on the area of 20 hectares in the Kotovske forestry near Volodymyrivka.

The fire was localized at 20:45 on April 5.

Tags: #chornobyl_zone #wildfire
