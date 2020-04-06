Police open case on wildfire in Chornobyl exclusion zone

The police have opened a criminal case on the wildfire in the exclusion zone near Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant (NPP).

"A fire broke out on dry grass and bushes in the exclusion zone at the distance of 70 kilometers from Chornobyl NPP. The aid forces and special equipment were used for fire and smoke contamination response operations. Detachments of the State Emergency Situations Service are working there," the National Police of Ukraine said on Facebook.

The police also reported that no new fire spots were registered in the territory of Kyiv region as of 10:00 on April 6.

"A criminal case was opened on the wildfire under Part 1 of Article 270 (violation of fire safety requirements established by law) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine," the police said.

The police guard public order and control the access procedures in the exclusion zone of Chornobyl NPP.