Facts

12:02 06.04.2020

Police open case on wildfire in Chornobyl exclusion zone

1 min read
Police open case on wildfire in Chornobyl exclusion zone

The police have opened a criminal case on the wildfire in the exclusion zone near Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant (NPP).

"A fire broke out on dry grass and bushes in the exclusion zone at the distance of 70 kilometers from Chornobyl NPP. The aid forces and special equipment were used for fire and smoke contamination response operations. Detachments of the State Emergency Situations Service are working there," the National Police of Ukraine said on Facebook.

The police also reported that no new fire spots were registered in the territory of Kyiv region as of 10:00 on April 6.

"A criminal case was opened on the wildfire under Part 1 of Article 270 (violation of fire safety requirements established by law) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine," the police said.

The police guard public order and control the access procedures in the exclusion zone of Chornobyl NPP.

Tags: #chornobyl_zone #police #wildfire
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

11:41 06.04.2020
Wildfire response operations continue in two spots in Chornobyl exclusion zone, radiation background normal

Wildfire response operations continue in two spots in Chornobyl exclusion zone, radiation background normal

12:39 18.03.2020
Death cause of Chernivtsi resident with diagnosed COVID-19 to be established by police

Death cause of Chernivtsi resident with diagnosed COVID-19 to be established by police

15:24 10.03.2020
Police detain suspect in case on abduction of Euromaidan activists Verbytsky, Lutsenko

Police detain suspect in case on abduction of Euromaidan activists Verbytsky, Lutsenko

10:23 06.02.2020
Police detain suspects in case on arson of Radio Liberty journalist's car in Lviv

Police detain suspects in case on arson of Radio Liberty journalist's car in Lviv

14:42 04.01.2020
Investigative experiment carried out with Sheremet murder suspect Kuzmenko – police

Investigative experiment carried out with Sheremet murder suspect Kuzmenko – police

13:57 25.12.2019
Investigator from Kharkiv region sales official info, repeatedly receives money for this from Russia

Investigator from Kharkiv region sales official info, repeatedly receives money for this from Russia

15:44 21.12.2019
Police open 250 criminal cases into gambling business in Ukraine

Police open 250 criminal cases into gambling business in Ukraine

10:04 21.12.2019
Police shut down almost 5,300 gambling halls by Friday evening

Police shut down almost 5,300 gambling halls by Friday evening

13:16 07.12.2019
Mass events involving dozens of thousands participants to be held in Kyiv on Dec 8-9

Mass events involving dozens of thousands participants to be held in Kyiv on Dec 8-9

16:43 02.12.2019
Police detain two young men shooting deputy's car in Kyiv downtown

Police detain two young men shooting deputy's car in Kyiv downtown

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Eight Ukrainian MPs have confirmed COVID-19 cases

Kyiv registers 22 COVID-19 infected people in past 24 hours

Priest first diagnosed with COVID-19 in Ternopil region dies

Ukraine sees 1,319 coronavirus cases, 38 deaths

Aircraft with 20 Ukrainian volunteer doctors arrives in Italy – embassy

LATEST

Four hospitalized residents of Uzhgorod with pneumonia diagnosed with COVID-19

Eight Ukrainian MPs have confirmed COVID-19 cases

Kyiv registers 22 COVID-19 infected people in past 24 hours

Three cases of COVID-19 in Ukrainian army as of April 5, over 100 persons on self-isolation

Zelensky wishes fast recovery to British PM Johnson

Coronavirus death toll rises to 17 in Moldova

Most of COVID-19 casualties in Ukraine have concomitant serious illnesses, 86% older than 50

Ukrainian servicemen down Russian drone worth $2 mln in Donbas

Priest first diagnosed with COVID-19 in Ternopil region dies

Ukraine sees 1,319 coronavirus cases, 38 deaths

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD