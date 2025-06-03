Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
13:11 03.06.2025

Ukrainian Red Cross Society works at location hit by Russian UAV attack on Chernihiv

Volunteers of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) are working at a location affected by a Russian UAV attack on Chernihiv.

"On the night of June 3, Chernihiv was once again attacked. The Ukrainian Red Cross Society rapid response team in Chernihiv region, together with other rescue services, is working at the scene of the emergency," the URCS reported on Facebook on Tuesday.

Volunteers have set up an aid station and are providing first aid and psychological assistance if necessary. You can also drink tea or water at the aid station.

According to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, as a result of a nighttime UAV attack on Chernihiv, a private house burned down, a high-rise building, private houses, an educational institution, a shop, an industrial enterprise, and cars were damaged. Currently, five victims are known.

