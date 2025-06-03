Ukrainian Red Cross Society helps victims after Russian attack on Sumy

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/RedCrossUkraine

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) is helping victims of the Russian attack on Sumy.

"Together with the rescue services, the Ukrainian Red Cross Society's rapid response unit volunteers in Sumy region are working at the scene to eliminate the consequences of the shelling in Sumy. The volunteers provided first aid to victims and transported them to medical facilities," the URCS announced on Facebook Tuesday.

As reported, the enemy fired long-range multiple rocket launchers at the center of Sumy at about 9:00 on Tuesday. It is known about three dead and 20 wounded, two of them children.